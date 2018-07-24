Microsoft Readying Two Next-Gen Consoles, XCloud Streaming (Reports)

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox strategy will consist of two consoles, according to a report from Thurrott. One of the two will focus heavily on a new "XCloud" streaming service, according to The Verge.
Brad Sams of Thurrott writes that the two consoles, under the codename Scarlett, will be quite different. The first is a "traditional console" for those who like to play all of their games on their own hardware, though the specs are still unknown. The second device is a cloud-centric console designed specifically for streaming. It's reportedly a low-power device with just enough computing power for controller input, image processing, and collision detection, which should be enough to prevent latency. It will reportedly cost less than a traditional console.
“We do not comment on rumors or speculation," a Microsoft spokesperson told Tom's Hardware.
At The Verge, a report suggests that the streaming service is codenamed "XCloud." Microsoft is reportedly looking at combining Xbox consoles into server blades for data centers, which could be used for developers to create games and then later stream them directly to gamers.
All games will reportedly run on both Scarlett devices. The devices are rumored to launch in 2020, and the streaming service is expected to work on many devices, including PCs and smartphones.
Update, 11:45 AM ET: Added with a statement from a Microsoft spokesperson.
Worth a try. They already accept being raked over the coals for net gaming fees and new titles.
Which makes the decision of making both a good one. Now we have to see how portable this cloud controller is, and if games bought in one can be played in the other.
Next MS will try to make Windows a full cloud based OS as well and have you pay a monthly sub just to go on and do things like check email surf the internet etc. I see this happening probably by 2022 with the Windows OS. So enjoy you computers while you can because it looks like we might be in for a crappy ride in the near future. It also made me remember something Bill Gates said way back in the mid 90's where he said he envisioned both Windows and MS Office to be totally driven off of the internet and he said that back before we even had high speed internet so the idea has been with MS for a very long time for sure.
Steam link can only really be enjoyed with a fully wired connection; I had one set up that way at the last place I lived and the difference was completely imperceptible. Wireless connections aren't good enough for low latency in home pass through streaming; though it's looking like that might change with the 802.11ax wireless standard.
It really does feel like such a waste that all new homes since the mid 2000's haven't had ethernet wiring installed by default. For anyone that uses in-home internet they're extremely precious and the cost to have it installed during construction only amounts to a drop in the sea.