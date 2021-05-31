XPG to Release New DDR5 'Caster' RGB Memory Kits Later This Year

Memory maker Adata is preparing to release its first-ever DDR5 memory modules aimed at the gaming market, possibly adding a new tier to our list of Best RAM. Adata will release these new DDR5 modules under the new 'Caster' series branding. The kits will come in three capacities, including 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB configurations. Memory speeds will also be significantly higher than the JEDEC spec with 6000 MHz-7400 MHz configurations with a voltage of just 1.1V.

The Caster DDR5 memory modules will come in both RGB and non-RGB flavors, and just as you'd expect from gaming-flavored RAM, both variants come with a full heatsink cover.

The heatsinks feature a two-tone design with a matte black finish and an angled silver-metal finish in the middle that sports triangular shapes. Both variants feature the same design, but the RGB model is quite noticeably taller to make room for the additional RGB equipment necessary to light up the DIMM.

Without a doubt, this is the first major sign of DDR5 hitting the mainstream market sooner rather than later. We've already confirmed that Intel will use both DDR4 and DDR5 with its next-gen Alder Lake chips, and AMD is rumored to use DDR5 for its new AM5 Zen4 chips.

Altogether, this means we'll see a major change in memory adoption, from DDR4 to DDR5, over the 2022 to 2023 timeframe. This is good news, as DDR5's significantly higher memory bandwidth and other optimizations will allow both Intel and AMD to produce higher core count CPUs that will perform better without the current DDR4 bottlenecks. More memory bandwidth is also helping for feeding hungry graphics engines, which might ultimately result in faster integrated graphics, too.