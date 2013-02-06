Five 550 And 600 W 80 PLUS Platinum Power Supplies, Tested

Rosewill Fortress 550
The Rosewill Fortress 550 is listed for only $140, but is often available for less than $100, making it the least-expensive power supply in our round-up. As such, we can understand why it doesn't offer modular cabling. While all cables are sleeved and sufficiently long, there are only two PCIe connectors. Five Molex and six SATA connectors round out the cable package.
Like the Cooler Master and Kingwin supplies, Rosewill's has a single +12 V rail able to supply up to 45.5 A (exactly like the Kingwin unit). In fact, we cannot help but notice that the technical specs of Rosewill's Fortress 550 and Kingwin's Lazer Platinum 550 W are completely identical. The build quality of this power supply is likewise excellent.
|Rosewill Fortress 550
|AC Input
|100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|20 A
|20 A
|45.5 A
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|0.5 A
|2.5 A
|Individual Output
|6 W
|12.5 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU And VGA
|Combined Output
|100 W
|546 W
|Total Continuous Output
|550 W
|Peak Output
|650 W
