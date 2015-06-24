AMD Radeon R9 Fury X 4GB Review

How We Tested Radeon R9 Fury X

Test System

We recently standardized our testing platform across Tom’s Hardware editors and offices, locking down consistent specifications for 2015. As such, all of today’s benchmarks are run on an Intel Core i7-5930K processor complemented by 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory. Stepping up to 500GB SSDs helps accommodate large benchmark suites, while our 850W power supply offers ample headroom to test even AMD’s Radeon R9 295X2.

Software And Drivers

As with our GeForce GTX 980 Ti, many benchmark results carry over from previous stories. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX Titan X, 980, Titan, and 780 Ti are predominantly tested using driver build 347.84. The GeForce GTX 980 Ti is benchmarked with 352.90. Similarly, the results for all Nvidia cards in Grand Theft Auto V and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt employ 352.90.

DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers GeForce GTX 980 Ti: Nvidia 352.90 Beta DriverAll GeForce Cards in Grand Theft Auto V and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt:Nvidia 352.90 Beta DriverGeForce GTX Titan X, 980, Titan, and 780 Ti in all other games: Nvidia 347.25 Beta DriverAll Radeon Cards in Grand Theft Auto V and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt: AMD Catalyst 15.4 BetaAll Radeon Cards in all other games: AMD Catalyst Omega 14.12

AMD’s cards are measured using the 14.12 Omega update posted in December of 2014. The numbers for Grand Theft Auto V come from the 15.4 Beta posted in April. We then re-tested The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with Catalyst 15.5. The Radeon R9 Fury X is benchmarked exclusively under Catalyst 15.15 Beta. We had hoped to retest the other AMD cards using this driver as well, but it does not support the Radeon R9 290X or 295X2. Unfortunately, we still have no explanation as to why the dual-Hawaii board fares so poorly under The Witcher 3.

Benchmarks