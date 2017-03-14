Ryzen Versus Core i7 In 11 Popular Games

Hitman (2016), Metro: Last Light Redux, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Hitman (2016)

The Core i7-7700K and -6900K offer the best performance though Hitman's benchmark sequence at 1920x1080, jumping out to an ~18 FPS lead over the Ryzen processors.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Interestingly, the Core i5-7600K lands behind AMD's Ryzen trio in our average frame rate measurement, but demonstrates a better minimum frame rate.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

A GPU bottleneck nudges all of the CPUs closer together, helping Ryzen 7 1800X come closer to its Intel competition at 2560x1440.

This time around, Core i5-7600K sneaks in above the Ryzen 7 1700 when we compare average frame rates. But the Kaby Lake-based CPU continues to post a higher minimum frame rate than the Ryzen family.

Metro: Last Light Redux

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The Ryzen and Core processors settle into two distinct categories during the Metro: Last Light Redux benchmark, though the groups are distinguished by just 2 FPS.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

We run into the graphics wall at 2560x1440. The top two Intel CPUs eke out a narrow win, but there's just not much room for host processors to stretch their legs under these conditions.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

It looks like a graphics bottleneck of some sort limits performance, even down to 1920x1080, in the Shadow of Mordor test. Only AMD's FX-8350 fares notably worse than the rest of the pack.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The Ryzen processors make a resurgence when we bump this game's resolution up to 2560x1440. All three models sweep past Intel's Core CPUs. Shadow of Mordor is one of the few titles that demonstrated significant changes after shifting from FHD to QHD, so we retested multiple times to verify accuracy.