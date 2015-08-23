Antec Aria AR300 PSU Repair

Moving Along
Since the last thing we looked at on the secondary side was the photocoupler, let's see if anything interesting is happening across its output terminals. In a photocoupler, the current going through the output phototransistor is roughly proportional to how much current is used to light up its LED. On the secondary side, we saw that the diode was being driven continuously at more than 100mA. So, on the primary side, we can expect the output transistor to be fully turned on with its two terminals nearly shorted out.
As expected from a photocoupler in the fully 'on' state, its collector to emitter voltage is under 1V. The amount of noise here appears to be too much for my AD629 to cope with, and it ends up outputting a mostly useless waveform. From the way the photo-transistor's voltages pulse together, it looks like there is no source filter capacitor on the primary side of the feedback circuit to tide it over between transformer pulses. A quick look at the circuit traces reveals that the photocoupler does connect directly to the positive terminal of that 22µF capacitor labeled EC3 on the board, so I would expect the collector voltage to hold some sort of value above the 60Hz wave it is riding on, not sharp pulses coincident with the auxiliary supply switching cycle. This looks very similar to the auxiliary supply output waveforms on the SL300 before I changed the auxiliary capacitor. While the 22µF capacitor should have seen negligible electrical load, it could still have gone bust from its close proximity with that scorching-hot zener diode.
Another oddity with the photocoupler's collector-emitter voltage is that once it turns on, the voltage across it on the primary side becomes mostly negative, which is really odd. Time to replace that 22µF capacitor and see what happens.
Any flyback supply with sub-par output capacitors on any of its outputs will inevitably fail in relatively short order.
After that 'oops' moment, I decided to pop the lid on my LG 204WT which I thought had dying CCFL tubes, popped three of its auxiliary supply capacitors off the board, measured them at 5-20 ohms of ESR, replaced them, no more flicker or random turn-on issues.
Anyways, I've also replaced one of those lousy non-standard PSU. Hard to find and depressingly expensive. Thus, I am avoiding non-standard parts as much as possible now! ;-)
By the way, in one of my systems the standby power was around 12W (!) even after shutting off 5VSB functions (wake on LAN, keyboard etc) in the BIOS. I did on bother to investigate further (thinking "lousy supply"!) and simply added a proper "full off" power switch. Probably other owners should think of doing the same ;-)
I wonder if a SFX PSU could be mounted in those cases. Might be a viable solution...
I actually was interested in that case back when it was released, but just kept rocking the Sonata and Sonata II. While my power supplies did not fail. caps leaked after a while(power supplies still worked)and I took the power supplies out of service forever.
Rookie_MIB,
SFX would be an interesting idea to see for sure. My SFX is still going after 5 years of 24/7 operation(not bad for a case included 300 watt unit).
BTW, the total repair cost for the 5VSB side is about $1.50 for the caps and resistor. The rest is basically free since I scavenged the SCs from a dead (catastrophic primary-side failure) PSU and would have cost around $2.50 otherwise. If Asus had specified higher quality parts from Channel Well though, the PSU may have cost less than $0.50 extra to get right on the first try. Evem doing as little as specifying Teapo SC as the minimum requirement would have easily doubled the trouble-free service life over using SEK..
It always bugs me when only a few pennies worth in parts and materials can spell the difference between a product that might only last 2-3 years and a product that should easily last 10+ years.
I can not count the number of times I say, gee a xx cent part would have solved this damn issue and yet no one does it.
Drilling and making it fit is no issue. :)
I still get my small system fix with an SG05 case.
Where do you get your parts from? Digikey is not too expensive, but many times the shipping cost more than the parts(especially with resistors that are cheap to begin with.).
As for where I get my parts, they are mostly Digikey. I either lump my order with parts I need to repair something for someone else (and pass the shipping cost to them) or build my order for multiple non-urgent projects until it qualifies for free shipping.
Edit: and for things like 0805 resistors and capacitors, I usually order in cut-tapes of 100 since we're still only talking $1-2 there. If I had more storage space, I would order whole reels for $10-15 (2000-3000 units) and likely never have to worry about ordering more of that resistor or capacitor value (for personal use) for the rest of my life.
Capacitors with high ESR always have a very high leakage current near their rated voltage. The leakage current at low multi-meter voltage levels is not normally measurable, but increasing the voltage across the capacitor dramatically increases the leakage. Circuits with capacitors with high ESR in them normally fail not due to the ESR or the reduction of capacitance, but due to the high leakage current. If you do not have a ESR meter you can simply put a suspect capacitor across a power supply at its rated voltage and check the leakage current. A high leakage current is a good indication of a high ESR value.
I use a in-circuit ESR meter to test all of the electrolytic capacitors (even the small ones) before I even start trying to fault find a power supply.