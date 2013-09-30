Fractal Design Arc Midi R2 Review: Improving On A Classic Case

Power Supply Installation And Cable Management

Power Supply Installation

So long as you're not using a bottom case fan and you haven't moved the lower hard drive cage, power supplies can be up to 310 mm long. Otherwise, you have about 170 mm to work with.

Four small round pads on the bottom and one generous large pad on the back serve to decouple the PSU from the enclosure. Nothing needs to be pushed or bent into place. Drop the power supply into place and its screw holes should line up nicely with the Arc Midi R2's.

Cable Management

The cable management is surprisingly well-planned. You get 26 cm worth of space between the back of the motherboard and the Arc Midi R2’s side cover. Even very thick cables or the plentiful bundles involved with a multi-GPU setup fit back there. The grommet-like frames in the cut-outs sit securely, protecting your fingers and covering up the cable work going on behind them.

Fractal Design built in several long cable openings in the motherboard tray, giving you plenty of options for routing. Naturally, when we're building our own machines, we take advantage of these for cleaning up an enclosure's interior.

The company even included two openings on the top of the motherboard tray so that boards like Asus' Crosshair V Formula-Z, with one eight-pin +12 V connector on each side of the CPU, can be hooked up with minimal cables showing.

The back of the motherboard tray sports cable retention clips to hold down wires that run through. Cables originating from the front-panel connectors are already fastened securely into place, which is a nice touch. We would have liked to see Fractal Design include a few more of these clips, though.