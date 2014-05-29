Build A Balanced AMD-Based Gaming PC On A Budget

The Right Chassis Is Mandatory
Lady in Red: BitFenix Prodigy
By now you're probably wondering why I keep calling this machine the Red Devil, right? Well, the red BitFenix Prodigy was my inspiration. Add an affordable graphics card and CPU from AMD, a red fan on the processor's heat sink, and memory modules that pulse red, and there you have it.
Installing our parts in the Prodigy turned out to be pretty easy, but I'll give you a few tips anyway. Dispose of the hard drive case in the middle; it's only in the way. Other than that, the case has enough room to fit our mini-ITX-based configuration system. If you'd rather save a few bucks by going with a larger motherboard form factor, be sure to choose a chassis with space for all of your components.
The back of BitFenix's Prodigy exposes some of the small form factor's limitations. A dual-slot graphics card is the most you're able to fit, though that's fine since our motherboard of choice can't accommodate anything else, either. We already illustrated how the power supply fits, fastened in place using a bracket and thumb screws.
The semi-flexible plastic handles come in handy, look good, and fit the Prodigy well. The top cover can be removed, which makes the installation process even easier.
Side Window Showcase? Yes, But …
An optional side panel with an acrylic window is available for $20 more. Unfortunately, the distance between the window and a dual-slot graphics card is less than 1 cm, which effectively prevents higher-performance cards from fitting inside.
The Radeon R7 260X we picked manages to perform its duties without overheating, but a Radeon R9 270(X) won't work, at least not without making a lot of noise. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 750 Ti actually works best in this configuration since it operates so efficiently and draws so little power.
Price Update
Once more, here’s the most up-to-date pricing. The only components we're missing are related to storage.
|Components
|Baseline Build
|Price
|Red Devil
|Price
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon R7 260X
|$120
|AMD Radeon R9 270Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti
|$150
|CPU
|AMD Athlon X4 750K
|$80
|AMD Athlon X4 750K
|$80
|Motherboard
|Socket FM2 or FM2+
|$45
|Mini-ITX Socket FM2+
|$85
|RAM
|8 GB DDR3-1600 Kit
|$60
|Avexir 8 GB DDR3-1600 LED Kit
|$75
|CPU Cooler
|Bundled cooler (overclockable to 3.8 GHz)
|---
|Raijintek Themis with AM2 Adapter
|$40
|Thermal Paste
|Not Necessary
|---
|Gelid GC-Extreme
|$10
|Power Supply Unit
|350 W, 80 PLUS Bronze
|$25
|Super Flower Golden Green 350 W 80 PLUS Gold
|$65
|Case
|Case with USB 3.0
|$25
|BitFenix Prodigy Red
|$80
|Total
|$355
|$585
We have $315 spent on eye candy, SSD and a little bit more thermal headroom, which is 76% of the 'cheap' budget.
Personally, I would only get the SSD. Maybe the MB with Wifi if I'm building something really small and would like to avoid cable clutter. Definately not gonna spend $50 on a bit more mhz, neither $55 on a case for cheap hardware,
For bonus points it would be nice to compare the budget build to a console in the same price range, but alas an Apples to Apples comparison isn't possible.
I would have liked to have seen the bottom dollar build done first, followed by a discussion of what upgrades or enhancements might be substituted.
Also, at least a few benchmarks are needed, if only to show that yes, this is a competent gamer, especially if "good" but less-than "UltraMaxOhWOW" settings are used.
I think you handled the "baseline" vs. "Red Devil" options well. The great thing about a budget build is not necessarily being a race to the bottom, but it's all about saving money so you can spend some on smart components that will add to the enjoyment of building and running the PC. With the case selection, that's a smart selection. Who wants to build a PC in a case that you're going to want to replace in 6 months? Perhaps you could have offered a cheaper alternative, but I like the choice to spend the extra $$ on the case.
The only letdown I have is on memory scaling. There is a very long thread of debate in the Best CPUs for the $$ article about how strongly memory scaling impacts the 760K CPU because of its lack of L3 cache. The key seems to be that you also need to overclock NB freq. Because there are simply no reviews out there with a fully overclocked 760K platform, I was really hoping when I saw this article that the memory scaling would have been included.
@Damric - if you're reading this article, perhaps you can chime in.
Overall though, this is a great read! I can't wait to see a OC'd 760k vs. the upcoming OC'd Pentium in a budget shootout. If this is done, you really need to look at game selection and analyze games that optimize for more cores vs. the single-threaded performance in which the Pentium will excel.
Also, is there a reason we completely dismissed the r7 265?
In fact it seems like you looked over a LOT of good value choices for a budget system.
Tom's Hardware selections for a lot of their tests lately have had weird hardware choices....