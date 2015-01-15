CaseLabs Q&A Session: January 2015 AMA Recap

Questions Six Through 10

Q. Is it possible to provide a time frame for a release/unveiling for the X2?

A. The X2 is expected to launch this quarter. We've modified the original concept to streamline it a bit more and simplify it. It should make its debut at PDXLAN in late February.

Q. How did you get started?

A. After the economic meltdown in 2008 we started looking at what we could do to augment the core business. We started offering design services. As a pilot project, I started working on a PC case design. I have been building systems professionally and for family and friends for over 30 years, so I had a long list of pet peeves with conventional cases. That "test" project became the Magnum M8. I was pretty with it, so we decided to make the leap and go into the case business. At least I would get the case *I* always wanted!

Q. CaseLabs has always represented a premium product to me, typically out of reach for the budget builders I most often support. Do you have any plans to offer more mainstream or budget-friendly options? I don't necessarily mean below $50, but how about under $100?

A. Probably not anytime soon, if ever. The economics of the market changes drastically when you approach $100 retail price point. We would probably need to use alternative materials (plastic & steel) and go offshore. At that point it would no longer be a "CaseLabs" product. We are working on getting to a new lower (sub $200) price point with the X2.

Q. What are your builds right now (both your cases and your computers)?

A. My current system is still a work in progress, but should be done in a month or so. I'm building in a Merlin SM5 and here are the parts:

Asus Maximux VII Gene X97 View Site

Intel i7 4790K View Site

EVGA Geforce GTX780 Superclocked 3GB View Site

SSD: Intel 510 Series 128GB

Fan Controller: Lamptron FC5 V2

Radiator: Aquacomputer AMS 360

CPU Block: EK Supremacy - Nickel

GPU Block: EK GeForce 780 GTX VGA Liquid Cooling Block - Nickel

Pump/Res: EK D5 X-RES Top 250 w/ D5 Vario Pump

Fans: Noiseblocker eLoop B12-3 1900 RPM (4)

Fans: Noiseblocker eLoop B12-4 2400 RPM (3)

Fan: Noiseblocker NB-BlacksilentPRO PR2 (1)

Fittings: EK-HDC 12mm G1/4 - Black Nickel

Tubing: E22 12mm OD ridged acrylic

Q. Do you worry that modular cases may be too complex for beginners first building computers, or are they not your audience?

A. You know I am actually surprised by how many first time builders buy our cases. Not to say that it I think it's too complicated, or they shouldn't, but I guess some people want to dive right in with a hardcore build right off the bat. I feel this may be due to the growing popularity of modding and water cooling in general. Our audience is anyone who takes an interest in our products and I wouldn't rule anyone out. Now that we have our new site pretty much complete we are going to start working on a series of product videos which should help builders on all skill levels.