Core i5-3570K, -3550, -3550S, And -3570T: Ivy Bridge Efficiency

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware Processors Intel Core i7-3770K (Ivy Bridge) 3.5 GHz (35 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i5-3570K (Ivy Bridge) 3.4 GHz (34 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i5-3550 (Ivy Bridge) 3.3 GHz (33 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i5-3550S (Ivy Bridge) 3.0 GHz (30 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i5-3570T (Ivy Bridge) 2.3 GHz (23 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i7-2700K (Sandy Bridge) 3.5 GHz (35 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Thermal Paste Zalman ZM-STG1 Motherboard Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H (LGA 1155) Intel Z77 Express Chipset, BIOS F7 Memory G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ 9-9-9-24 and 1.5 V Hard Drive Intel SSD 510 250 GB, SATA 6 Gb/s Graphics Intel HD Graphics 4000 Intel HD Graphics 3000 Intel HD Graphics 2500 Power Supply Cooler Master UCP-1000 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver HD Graphics Driver For Windows 7 (15.26.8.64.2696)

In addition to testing all four Core i5 processors, we also re-ran our results using the Core i7-3770K and Core i7-2700K using Intel HD Graphics 4000/3000.