Mobile Gaming: Can Core i7-2920XM Beat Desktop Core i7-980X?

Test Settings

Test System Configuration New Mobile CPU Intel Core i7-2920XM: Four Cores, Hyper-Threading, 2.5-3.5 GHz 8 MB L3 Cache, FCPGA988 Legacy Mobile CPU Intel Core i7-940XM: Four Cores, Hyper-Threading, 2.13-3.33 GHz 8 MB L3 Cache, PGA988 Desktop CPU Intel Core i7-980X: Six Cores, Hyper-Threading, 3.33-3.60 GHz 12 MB L3 Cache, LGA 1366 RAM DDR3-1333 CAS 9-9-9-24 Multi-Channel 4 GB DIMMs 12 GB Triple Channel (-980X), 8 GB Dual Channel (-940XM, -2920XM) GeForce GTX 480M Nvidia GeForce GTX 480M 2 GB 425 MHz GPU Core, GDDR5-2400 Mobile Driver Version 257.07 GeForce GTX 470M Nvidia GeForce GTX 470M 1.5 GB 535 MHz GPU Core, GDDR5-3000 Mobile Driver Version 266.35 Radeon HD 6970M AMD Radeon HD 6970M 2 GB 680 MHz GPU Core, GDDR5-3600 Mobile Driver Version 8.810.0 Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit Chipset Intel INF 9.2.0.1019

Going beyond the basic desktop-to-notebook CPU comparison, we wanted to see how much better (if at all) the new mobile part is compared to its predecessor. That’s not easy to do, since we no longer have a Core i7-940XM to compare. Instead, the Core i7-940XM with GeForce GTX 480M graphics gets compared to a Core i7-980X with the same GPU, while a Core i7-980X with Radeon HD 6970M graphics gets compared to a Core i7-2920XM armed with the same GPU. Phew!