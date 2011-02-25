The Intel Core i7-990X Extreme Edition Processor Review

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

We’ve been down on just about every benchmark with the Phenom II X6 in it up until now, due to AMD's performance deficit compared to Intel’s processors. The six-core Phenom flagship still falls into last place across the board. However, the difference is much smaller. More important, pay attention to the minimum frame rates, which are much higher on the AMD chip than any of the Intel options.

But before we crown AMD a go-to for gamers, let’s have a look at some of the other tests.

In other news, the Core i7-990X performs well in Metro 2033 on average. But the results are far too close to justify spending $1000 specifically for excellent gaming frame rates.