The Intel Core i7-990X Extreme Edition Processor Review

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033
We’ve been down on just about every benchmark with the Phenom II X6 in it up until now, due to AMD's performance deficit compared to Intel’s processors. The six-core Phenom flagship still falls into last place across the board. However, the difference is much smaller. More important, pay attention to the minimum frame rates, which are much higher on the AMD chip than any of the Intel options.
But before we crown AMD a go-to for gamers, let’s have a look at some of the other tests.
In other news, the Core i7-990X performs well in Metro 2033 on average. But the results are far too close to justify spending $1000 specifically for excellent gaming frame rates.
Which one was that? :)
Really wish it could be binoyski. We have specific tax laws, unfortunately, that prevent it. Same reason the folks in RI can't enter :-/
Still, it does hold it's ground even though the architecture is like 4 years old, using the same technology that was around back when the C2Q's we're the high-end (the same as the original phenoms on a die shrink).
Because of this, I can almost guarantee AMD's success with their future CPU's, just like I predicted the 2600K would be faster in most cases than the 980X.
That doesn't mean I'm saying that Bulldozer will outperform the i7's or upcoming 8-core Intel CPU's I'm just saying that there's going to be some serious decisions for upgraders this year.
I mean look at Magny corus 12 core (2.2GHz) vs i7 980x, it's almost as fast and 1GHz slower (but 12 physical cores) and cost's the same.
I thought that's what Intel is doing with all of their CPUs :-)