The Intel Core i7-990X Extreme Edition Processor Review

Benchmark Results: 3DMark11

The two Gulftown-based processors carve out a narrow victory in 3DMark11, helped in part by a Physics test able to take advantage of six cores and what seems to be a boost in the graphics tests.

Indeed, Futuremark generates one thread per physical CPU core in the graphics tests and one thread per logical core in the physics tests. Thus, it makes sense that we’d see the configuration with more physical and logical cores performing better, with all else (including graphics) remaining equal.