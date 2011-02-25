The Intel Core i7-990X Extreme Edition Processor Review

Benchmark Results: 3DMark11
The two Gulftown-based processors carve out a narrow victory in 3DMark11, helped in part by a Physics test able to take advantage of six cores and what seems to be a boost in the graphics tests.
Indeed, Futuremark generates one thread per physical CPU core in the graphics tests and one thread per logical core in the physics tests. Thus, it makes sense that we’d see the configuration with more physical and logical cores performing better, with all else (including graphics) remaining equal.
Which one was that? :)
Really wish it could be binoyski. We have specific tax laws, unfortunately, that prevent it. Same reason the folks in RI can't enter :-/
Still, it does hold it's ground even though the architecture is like 4 years old, using the same technology that was around back when the C2Q's we're the high-end (the same as the original phenoms on a die shrink).
Because of this, I can almost guarantee AMD's success with their future CPU's, just like I predicted the 2600K would be faster in most cases than the 980X.
That doesn't mean I'm saying that Bulldozer will outperform the i7's or upcoming 8-core Intel CPU's I'm just saying that there's going to be some serious decisions for upgraders this year.
I mean look at Magny corus 12 core (2.2GHz) vs i7 980x, it's almost as fast and 1GHz slower (but 12 physical cores) and cost's the same.
I thought that's what Intel is doing with all of their CPUs :-)