The Intel Core i7-990X Extreme Edition Processor Review

Benchmark Results: SiSoftware Sandra 2011

In measures of synthetic performance, SiSoft Sandra shows off what Intel’s Core i7-990X can do. The Arithmetic and Multimedia benchmarks have both Core i7 Extreme Edition CPUs in first and second place. They also offer the highest inter-core bandwidth results.

Intel made significant improvements to its AES acceleration in Sandy Bridge, which is why the quad-core Core i7-2600K is able to outperform both hexa-core Gulftown-based CPUs in that metric. Lacking acceleration for the Secure Hashing Algorithm, though, both six-core chips have little trouble muscling their way past the -2600K.

In both disciplines, the six-core Phenom II X6 is also able to best Intel’s Core i7-960.