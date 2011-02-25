Trending

The Intel Core i7-990X Extreme Edition Processor Review

We were impressed enough with Intel’s Sandy Bridge architecture that we awarded the Core i5-2500K our coveted Recommended Buy award. Just north of $200, that’s a solid value. But it’s not Intel’s flagship. That honor goes to the new Core i7-990X Extreme.

Benchmark Results: SiSoftware Sandra 2011

In measures of synthetic performance, SiSoft Sandra shows off what Intel’s Core i7-990X can do. The Arithmetic and Multimedia benchmarks have both Core i7 Extreme Edition CPUs in first and second place. They also offer the highest inter-core bandwidth results.

Intel made significant improvements to its AES acceleration in Sandy Bridge, which is why the quad-core Core i7-2600K is able to outperform both hexa-core Gulftown-based CPUs in that metric. Lacking acceleration for the Secure Hashing Algorithm, though, both six-core chips have little trouble muscling their way past the -2600K.

In both disciplines, the six-core Phenom II X6 is also able to best Intel’s Core i7-960.

116 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kikireeki 25 February 2011 13:47
    Chris, I think your first conclusion still valid.
  • binoyski 25 February 2011 13:55
    Darn, the contest should be open to all Tom's Hardware registered users even from a different country!
  • Saljen 25 February 2011 14:03
    My friend just built a new gaming rig with the 980x as the processor... He plays Age of Conan. I busted up laughing when he said he spent $1k on a processor that he'll only use to 1/10th of its potential. Told him he should have gotten an i5, now I'll send him this article as further proof.
  • HansVonOhain 25 February 2011 14:14
    This is just a ripoff by intel on those who are not knowledgeable enough that more expensive does not always mean better.
  • cangelini 25 February 2011 14:18
    kikireekiChris, I think your first conclusion still valid.
    Which one was that? :)
  • adamboy64 25 February 2011 14:19
    Well, some people just want the best when they buy a PC, regardless of cost efficiency, can't blame 'em. There'll always be that market.
  • cangelini 25 February 2011 14:19
    binoyskiDarn, the contest should be open to all Tom's Hardware registered users even from a different country!
    Really wish it could be binoyski. We have specific tax laws, unfortunately, that prevent it. Same reason the folks in RI can't enter :-/
  • joytech22 25 February 2011 14:20
    Wow AMD's CPU is just getting plain-ol decimated in this review.

    Still, it does hold it's ground even though the architecture is like 4 years old, using the same technology that was around back when the C2Q's we're the high-end (the same as the original phenoms on a die shrink).

    Because of this, I can almost guarantee AMD's success with their future CPU's, just like I predicted the 2600K would be faster in most cases than the 980X.

    That doesn't mean I'm saying that Bulldozer will outperform the i7's or upcoming 8-core Intel CPU's I'm just saying that there's going to be some serious decisions for upgraders this year.

    I mean look at Magny corus 12 core (2.2GHz) vs i7 980x, it's almost as fast and 1GHz slower (but 12 physical cores) and cost's the same.
  • iam2thecrowe 25 February 2011 14:47
    joytech22Wow AMD's CPU is just getting plain-ol decimated in this review.i wouldnt say decimated, and its cheaper also. That benchmark of metro 2033 is interesting, particularly the better lowfps the AMD chip managed. But i agree they have flogged this horse as far as it will go and they need bulldozer ASAP to be competitive.
  • haplo602 25 February 2011 14:56
    HansVonOhainThis is just a ripoff by intel on those who are not knowledgeable enough that more expensive does not always mean better.
    I thought that's what Intel is doing with all of their CPUs :-)
