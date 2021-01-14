Corsair 5000X Case Review: a Majestic Tower of Glass Opulence

We are using the following system for our case test bed:
|CPU
|Intel Core i9-9900K
|Motherboard
|Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 DRAM 3200MHz C16
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founders Edition
|CPU Cooling
|Noctua NH-U9S chromax.Black
|Thermal Paste
|Noctua NT-H1 10g
|Storage
|Corsair Force Series MP510 480GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 SSD
|Power Supply
|Corsair HX750i
Installing a system in the Corsair 5000X RGB is a breeze. Because it’s big, there’s tons of space to work with and all parts dropped in without a hitch.
The motherboard slotted into place with a sturdy, central anchoring standoff, and the GPU dropped in just as easily. Our large Corsair HX750i power supply didn’t drop in quite as easily, but after bumping the HDD tray over a few sleds, it went in without a hitch.
Also note that that the GPU comes up just over the side intake shroud, meaning long GPUs won’t have any issues here.
Cable Management
Cable management is a strong point of the 5000X, mainly due to the vast amount of space behind the motherboard tray. In order to ensure the side intake doesn’t protrude too far into the chassis, a little space had to be made here, but that’s only a good thing.
The three images below show what the system looks like before and after cable management, and with the side door shut.
Corsair also goes a long way to make your life easier throughout ownership. Many companies include five or so zip ties and call it a day, but Corsair includes a whole pile of Velcro straps. These are great because anyone in the DIY space knows that a PC is never ‘finished’, but rather always in a state of change.
The only gripe we had with the cable management was that the USB 3.0 header didn’t fit smoothly with the cutout on the PSU shroud. But in all fairness, that’s just a matter of picking a board that does have the cutout in the right place. Corsair does include a 90-degree angled adapter for tight spots.
Build Complete
Isn’t she pretty?
As you can see, the tint is so dark, only lit components shine through, and unfortunately our test bench doesn’t have many of those.
I keep cases that cover mutiple builds over the years so $200 is the sweet spot for me. Build quality will be higher than a $100-$150 case.
That way readers know that if they buy this case they will need to purchase additional fans if they want good thermals.
Adding fans can almost double the price of this case if you fill all slots with matching RGB fans to get good cooling results.
So now we are looking at a $400 case price with added fans.
Yes, I'm aware. I never said not to do that, just that it would have been helpful to see the thermals of the case with max cooling in addition to the review in its present state. The info provided is very important but, because of the focus taken in the review, the full thermal potential of the case is not shown. I have fans from my previous build and I would imagine many other people do too, so it's not like it is guaranteed that adding extra fans would cost money. I don't really see this as a reason not to also present the results with more fans - other than encouraging the manufacturers to shoot for better thermals out of the box