Corsair 5000X Case Review: a Majestic Tower of Glass Opulence

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

Installing a system in the Corsair 5000X RGB is a breeze. Because it’s big, there’s tons of space to work with and all parts dropped in without a hitch.

The motherboard slotted into place with a sturdy, central anchoring standoff, and the GPU dropped in just as easily. Our large Corsair HX750i power supply didn’t drop in quite as easily, but after bumping the HDD tray over a few sleds, it went in without a hitch.

Also note that that the GPU comes up just over the side intake shroud, meaning long GPUs won’t have any issues here.

Cable Management

Cable management is a strong point of the 5000X, mainly due to the vast amount of space behind the motherboard tray. In order to ensure the side intake doesn’t protrude too far into the chassis, a little space had to be made here, but that’s only a good thing.

The three images below show what the system looks like before and after cable management, and with the side door shut.

Corsair also goes a long way to make your life easier throughout ownership. Many companies include five or so zip ties and call it a day, but Corsair includes a whole pile of Velcro straps. These are great because anyone in the DIY space knows that a PC is never ‘finished’, but rather always in a state of change.

The only gripe we had with the cable management was that the USB 3.0 header didn’t fit smoothly with the cutout on the PSU shroud. But in all fairness, that’s just a matter of picking a board that does have the cutout in the right place. Corsair does include a 90-degree angled adapter for tight spots.

Build Complete

Isn’t she pretty?

As you can see, the tint is so dark, only lit components shine through, and unfortunately our test bench doesn’t have many of those.