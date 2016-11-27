Corsair CX750M PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the CX750M's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.2mV 9.0mV 7.1mV 6.5mV Pass 20% Load 6.4mV 9.7mV 7.7mV 7.0mV Pass 30% Load 8.9mV 10.8mV 8.3mV 8.6mV Pass 40% Load 10.6mV 11.8mV 8.5mV 8.9mV Pass 50% Load 12.9mV 12.9mV 9.8mV 10.2mV Pass 60% Load 14.2mV 13.2mV 11.2mV 10.7mV Pass 70% Load 16.0mV 14.9mV 11.3mV 11.8mV Pass 80% Load 18.7mV 15.9mV 12.9mV 13.5mV Pass 90% Load 21.4mV 16.8mV 14.2mV 13.6mV Pass 100% Load 23.8mV 20.3mV 16.1mV 14.8mV Pass 110% Load 25.9mV 23.4mV 16.4mV 16.1mV Pass Cross-Load 1 12.6mV 18.1mV 13.1mV 12.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 21.3mV 15.7mV 13.2mV 13.8mV Pass

Ripple suppression is great, especially when we take this product's price into account.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2