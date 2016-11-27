Trending

Corsair CX750M PSU Review

Corsair's CX line is aimed at users with limited budgets who still want a branded, reliable, and well-supported PSU. Today we're reviewing the second-strongest member of the family, the CX750M.

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the CX750M's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load5.2mV9.0mV7.1mV6.5mVPass
20% Load6.4mV9.7mV7.7mV7.0mVPass
30% Load8.9mV10.8mV8.3mV8.6mVPass
40% Load10.6mV11.8mV8.5mV8.9mVPass
50% Load12.9mV12.9mV9.8mV10.2mVPass
60% Load14.2mV13.2mV11.2mV10.7mVPass
70% Load16.0mV14.9mV11.3mV11.8mVPass
80% Load18.7mV15.9mV12.9mV13.5mVPass
90% Load21.4mV16.8mV14.2mV13.6mVPass
100% Load23.8mV20.3mV16.1mV14.8mVPass
110% Load25.9mV23.4mV16.4mV16.1mVPass
Cross-Load 112.6mV18.1mV13.1mV12.0mVPass
Cross-Load 221.3mV15.7mV13.2mV13.8mVPass
Ripple suppression is great, especially when we take this product's price into account.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 27 November 2016 14:05
    Bit early for a review,but just installed mine to replace my old one that was power surging.
    Very easy to install and only use the extra cables you need.
    Piece of mind knowing the 3 year warranty that comes with it.
  • RCFProd 27 November 2016 16:50
    Thanks for the review!
  • turkey3_scratch 27 November 2016 18:41
    Funny how it doesn't have OTP, when as a matter of fact, OTP was the very thing that saved the original CX750M's butt in Jonnyguru's testing; but the majority of people, rather than realizing that was a good safety measure, took it instead as "the CX750M can't do more than 650W" when in fact it was just Oklahomawolf's hot box. So maybe to avoid another mishap like this altogether they just removed OTP and cheered over the money savings at the same time?

    I don't care for this PSU too much anyway. It seems to be a power supply that likes to focus on good ripple (as every modern PSU does these days) and decent voltage regulation but falls short in nearly every other aspect. I don't see it being much of any improvement over the original CX750M, the whole purpose of was probably just to cut costs. I'd happily take 60mv of ripple on my 12V rail in turn for some better holdup time, a higher quality fan and perhaps caps (if those Suscons aren't the best), and OTP.
  • jonnyguru 28 November 2016 15:47
    It does have OTP. There's something wrong with Aris's unit and I'm going to investigate it.
    I keep reading posts referencing the new CXM series, but the conclusions section which most readers skip to seem to follow Mom's advice ... "if ya don't have anything good to say, don't say anything" ... anything negative is left out. If the CX750M is going to be competitive, it has to address the elephant in the room that is the EVGA 750 B2 that sells for $50.
    Reply
  • RCFProd 28 November 2016 16:23
    18929743 said:
    I keep reading posts referencing the new CXM series

    Aren't those usually either the 450w, 550w and 650 watts? Those are different units compared to the 750 watts I think.

    18929743 said:
    If the CX750M is going to be competitive, it has to address the elephant in the room that is the EVGA 750 B2 that sells for $50.

    Plenty of better options for power supplies around CX750M's price range, must be said. Isn't the EVGA B2 750w 65 dollars?
  • turkey3_scratch 28 November 2016 17:00
    Ya B2 is well priced http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817438028&cm_re=evga_750_b2%5c-_-17-438-028-_-Product
  • JackNaylorPE 28 November 2016 17:28
    The CX450M, CX550M and CX650M were redesigned last year and manufactured by CWT using a custom Corsair design, while the CX750M (and I think the 850 model) was based upon CWTs PUQ B patform. This latest revision seems to be even newer .. and even beyond that, it appears to have changed yet again after the review samples went out as noted in the article the newer 650M's use a "470uF bulk cap but use instead a 330uF one".

    Note that the CXM series is reported as the lowest quality Corsair PSU available in the US.... yet several VS models remain available thru US e-tailers. One thing I have always observed, specifically with regard to PSUs and coolers is that forum posters, even when referencing an article that says the reviewed item was a "good budget model" or "good for the money, tend to drop the words "budget" and "for the money" when recommending it. So while it may be a logical choice for a G3258 or GTX 1050 build w/ no overclocking, I don't quite understand why a Hyper 212 or a CX series PSU gets recommended for a 6700k / 1070 build especially where OP states an interest in overclocking the bejeezes out of everything.

    Here's the only reviews I have seen besides this one:
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-cx650m-psu,4770.html
    http://www.jonnyguru.com/modules.php?name=NDReviews&op=Story&reid=486


    18929767 said:

    Aren't those usually either the 450w, 550w and 650 watts? Those are different units compared to the 750 watts I think.

    Plenty of better options for power supplies around CX750M's price range, must be said. Isn't the EVGA B2 750w 65 dollars?

    NCIX almost always has it for $50 in conjunction w/ Corsair MIR and instant savings... sometimes others like newegg

    NCIX = $45 (Savings Code 97531-1714. SAVE $25.00 off our regular price of $89.99 Special price ends 11/30/2016 + Save $20.00 USD with manufacturer's mail-in rebate!)
    http://www.ncixus.com/products/?usaffiliateid=1000031504&sku=97531&promoid=1714

    newegg = $89.99 - $20 instant savings - $20.00 rebate card = $49.99
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817438028
  • powernod 28 November 2016 19:15
    If i was short on budget i wouldn't hesitate to use Corsair's CX-M line of PSUs.
    Solid units for that kind of price.
    I don't expect to have Seasonic PRIME 750's performance with 80$ !!
  • turkey3_scratch 28 November 2016 19:17
    18930459 said:
    If i was short on budget i wouldn't hesitate to use Corsair's CX-M line of PSUs.
    Solid units for that kind of price.
    I don't expect to have Seasonic PRIME 750's performance with 80$ !!

    If I needed 750W and it was between the EVGA 750 B2 and the CX750M, I'd probably take the former.
