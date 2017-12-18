Corsair HX850 PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the HX850's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Efficiency under normal loads is high. However, under light loads, the HX850 loses to other Platinum-rated PSUs by a large margin.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the HX850's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.212A 0.491A 0.479A 0.197A 19.691 68.364% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.842 12.074V 5.039V 3.321V 5.035V 28.803 115.08V 2 2.449A 0.990A 0.992A 0.396A 39.834 80.957% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.930 12.070V 5.038V 3.321V 5.030V 49.204 115.09V 3 3.686A 1.478A 1.504A 5.028A 59.912 84.251% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.955 12.066V 5.038V 3.321V 5.028V 71.111 115.08V 4 4.911A 1.984A 1.985A 0.796A 79.814 86.747% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.971 12.061V 5.036V 3.321V 5.024V 92.008 115.08V

We would like to see >70% efficiency with 20W load. During the other three tests, however, the PSU exceeds 80%.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.102A 0.515 76.637% 0.066 5.071V 0.672 115.11V 2 0.252A 1.276 79.950% 0.148 5.067V 1.596 115.10V 3 0.543A 2.746 80.884% 0.270 5.061V 3.395 115.09V 4 1.002A 5.064 80.714% 0.388 5.052V 6.274 115.09V 5 1.502A 7.571 80.500% 0.453 5.041V 9.405 115.09V 6 3.002A 15.036 79.283% 0.523 5.009V 18.965 115.11V

Corsair's HX850 boasts a highly efficient 5VSB circuit. The OEM, CWT, uses a more advanced 5VSB design than competitors like Super Flower.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.079V 5.040V 3.321V 5.038V 8.479 0.462 115.1V Standby 0.047 0.005 115.1V

We measure very low vampire power under both voltage inputs (115V/230V).

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

As usual, the semi-passive mode kicks off when we apply stress to the minor rails. CWT should look into this, unless the behavior is deliberate, of course. Perhaps the DC-DC converters' FETs require a lot of airflow once they're pushed.



