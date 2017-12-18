Corsair HX850 PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise
Efficiency
Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.
Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the HX850's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.
Efficiency under normal loads is high. However, under light loads, the HX850 loses to other Platinum-rated PSUs by a large margin.
Efficiency At Low Loads
In the following tests, we measure the HX850's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|PSU Noise
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|1.212A
|0.491A
|0.479A
|0.197A
|19.691
|68.364%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|0.842
|12.074V
|5.039V
|3.321V
|5.035V
|28.803
|115.08V
|2
|2.449A
|0.990A
|0.992A
|0.396A
|39.834
|80.957%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|0.930
|12.070V
|5.038V
|3.321V
|5.030V
|49.204
|115.09V
|3
|3.686A
|1.478A
|1.504A
|5.028A
|59.912
|84.251%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|0.955
|12.066V
|5.038V
|3.321V
|5.028V
|71.111
|115.08V
|4
|4.911A
|1.984A
|1.985A
|0.796A
|79.814
|86.747%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|0.971
|12.061V
|5.036V
|3.321V
|5.024V
|92.008
|115.08V
We would like to see >70% efficiency with 20W load. During the other three tests, however, the PSU exceeds 80%.
5VSB Efficiency
The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.
We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.
|Test #
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|0.102A
|0.515
|76.637%
|0.066
|5.071V
|0.672
|115.11V
|2
|0.252A
|1.276
|79.950%
|0.148
|5.067V
|1.596
|115.10V
|3
|0.543A
|2.746
|80.884%
|0.270
|5.061V
|3.395
|115.09V
|4
|1.002A
|5.064
|80.714%
|0.388
|5.052V
|6.274
|115.09V
|5
|1.502A
|7.571
|80.500%
|0.453
|5.041V
|9.405
|115.09V
|6
|3.002A
|15.036
|79.283%
|0.523
|5.009V
|18.965
|115.11V
Corsair's HX850 boasts a highly efficient 5VSB circuit. The OEM, CWT, uses a more advanced 5VSB design than competitors like Super Flower.
Power Consumption In Idle And Standby
In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).
|Mode
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Watts
|PF/AC Volts
|Idle
|12.079V
|5.040V
|3.321V
|5.038V
|8.479
|0.462
|115.1V
|Standby
|0.047
|0.005
|115.1V
We measure very low vampire power under both voltage inputs (115V/230V).
Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise
Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.
The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.
The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.
The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
As usual, the semi-passive mode kicks off when we apply stress to the minor rails. CWT should look into this, unless the behavior is deliberate, of course. Perhaps the DC-DC converters' FETs require a lot of airflow once they're pushed.
