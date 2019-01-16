Corsair SF600 Platinum PSU Review: Setting The SFX Performance Bar Higher

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing
To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.
EMI Results - Average & Peak Detector
Our chart reflects low conducted EMI emissions through the frequency range defined by the CISPR32 standard.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
Glad to see that they made several other improvements for the Platinum model.
8700K, 2080Ti. Like a boss. I'm not overclocking however (insufficient cooling for that).
Looking forward to it. I will most likely get one for my next setup.
It only happens in Destiny 2, no other games. I'm curious if this is a widespread issue, or something else with my system. It seems the Vega cards are tough on PSUs.