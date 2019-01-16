Corsair SF600 Platinum PSU Review: Setting The SFX Performance Bar Higher

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time we measured was longer than 17ms. However, the power-good signal's duration didn't reach the 16ms mandated by the ATX specification. At least it's accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

With 115V input, the inrush current is low. It's much higher with 230V input, though.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SF600’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.160A 1.970A 1.953A 0.993A 60.123 85.790% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 47.48°C 0.976 12.191V 5.077V 3.379V 5.034V 70.082 39.28°C 115.29V 2 7.295A 2.955A 2.931A 1.193A 119.829 90.149% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 49.22°C 0.969 12.190V 5.077V 3.378V 5.029V 132.924 40.27°C 115.22V 3 11.791A 3.448A 3.406A 1.393A 179.731 91.489% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 50.81°C 0.976 12.189V 5.077V 3.378V 5.025V 196.451 41.22°C 115.14V 4 16.292A 3.943A 3.912A 1.594A 239.754 91.860% 1319 RPM 14.0 dB(A) 41.80°C 0.983 12.186V 5.075V 3.376V 5.020V 260.998 51.80°C 115.16V 5 20.463A 4.928A 4.889A 1.795A 299.853 91.835% 1334 RPM 14.3 dB(A) 42.03°C 0.987 12.185V 5.075V 3.375V 5.015V 326.514 52.93°C 115.07V 6 24.632A 5.914A 5.868A 1.996A 359.948 91.516% 1544 RPM 18.9 dB(A) 42.80°C 0.990 12.185V 5.074V 3.374V 5.010V 393.319 54.23°C 115.00V 7 28.762A 6.900A 6.847A 2.198A 419.635 90.720% 1812 RPM 23.0 dB(A) 43.23°C 0.992 12.187V 5.074V 3.374V 5.005V 462.562 55.16°C 114.90V 8 32.969A 7.886A 7.826A 2.400A 480.138 90.230% 2410 RPM 32.1 dB(A) 43.71°C 0.993 12.185V 5.074V 3.373V 5.000V 532.128 56.12°C 114.91V 9 37.504A 8.380A 8.304A 2.401A 539.423 89.731% 2931 RPM 37.1 dB(A) 44.51°C 0.994 12.183V 5.073V 3.372V 4.998V 601.156 57.46°C 114.82V 10 42.136A 8.876A 8.814A 2.504A 600.275 89.180% 3021 RPM 37.6 dB(A) 45.23°C 0.995 12.176V 5.072V 3.370V 4.994V 673.104 58.69°C 114.73V 11 47.056A 8.878A 8.818A 2.505A 660.338 88.459% 3839 RPM 44.3 dB(A) 46.16°C 0.996 12.179V 5.072V 3.369V 4.992V 746.489 60.34°C 114.73V CL1 0.151A 14.006A 14.000A 0.000A 120.341 86.334% 904 RPM 7.1 dB(A) 43.40°C 0.970 12.201V 5.081V 3.381V 5.037V 139.390 55.07°C 115.30V CL2 50.024A 1.003A 1.000A 1.000A 622.662 89.514% 3459 RPM 41.2 dB(A) 45.72°C 0.995 12.178V 5.072V 3.369V 5.014V 695.602 59.51°C 114.80V

These load regulation numbers are super-tight, setting an example for all of the other high-end SFX-based PSUs to follow. When it comes to efficiency, the 80 PLUS Platinum standard's requirements are satisfied under 20% and full loads. It comes close to 92% at a 50% load. Keep in mind that we test at much higher ambient temperatures than the 80 PLUS organization, so lower efficiency readings are expected.

The cooling fan's profile is very relaxed. It only gets crazy with 110% load and in an ambient environment warmer than 46°C. Moreover, the semi-passive mode lasts up to our third test, since load on the minor rails remains low. As the load increases on those rails, the fan kicks in to cool the DC-DC converters responsible for generating those rails.

