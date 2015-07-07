Corsair Vengeance LPX 128GB DDR4-2400 Review

I splurged last Christmas and maxed out my rig at 32GB. I've even managed to get to about 95% usage a couple times. But, crap, 128GB? For non-server applications? There must be so few programs/projects that can actually utilize that.
I plan on doing 32gb on my new build. which would be better
1. 32gb kit (4x8)
or
2. 2x 16gb kits (4x4)x2
Generally speaking less dimms at the same capacity and same clock speed/latency is better system stability, but in this case not so sure due to CPU related clock speed limitation on these new 16GB dimm kits the opposite is likely true.
When you add more than 1 stick of 16GB memory in a motherboard. :P
Although 32GB sticks will probably start creeping up here soon.... You can see them on newegg already for some workstations/servers.
http://www.newegg.com/Product/ProductList.aspx?Submit=ENE&IsNodeId=1&N=100007611%20600327716
Wow though 128GB! I don't think 95% of us power users even us that much. :D Unless you like gaming on RAMdisks.
1. 32gb kit (4x8)
or
2. 2x 16gb kits (4x4)x2