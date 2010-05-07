Efficiency Analysis: Core i3 Trumps Atom On The Desktop

Processor Comparison Table
|Processor Comparison Table
|Name
|Intel Core i3-530
|Intel Atom D510
|Intel Atom 230
|Code Name
|Clarkdale
|Pineview
|Diamondville
|Launch Date
|Q1'10
|Q1'10
|Q2'08
|Processor Number
|i3-530
|D510
|230
|# of Cores
|2
|2
|1
|# of Threads
|4
|4
|2
|Clock Speed
|2.93 GHz
|1.66 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Cache
|4 MB Smart Cache
|1 MB L2 Cache
|512 KB L2 Cache
|Bus/Core Ratio
|22
|12
|Bus Type
|DMI
|DMI
|FSB
|System Bus
|2.5 GT/s
|533 MHz
|FSB Parity
|No
|Instruction Set
|64-bit
|64-bit
|64-bit
|Instruction Set Extensions
|SSE4.2
|SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3
|Embedded
|No
|Yes
|No
|Supplemental SKU
|No
|No
|No
|Lithography
|32 nm
|45 nm
|45 nm
|Max TDP
|73W
|13W
|4W
|VID Voltage Range
|0.6500V-1.400V
|0.800V-1.175V
|0.9V-1.1625V
|1ku Bulk Budgetary Price (4/10)
|$113.00
|$63.00
|$29.00
|Max Memory Size (dependent on memory type)
|16GB
|4GB
|n/a
|Memory Types
|DDR3-1066/1333
|DDR2-667/800
|n/a
|# of Memory Channels
|2
|1
|n/a
|Max Memory Bandwidth
|21 GB/s
|6.4 GB/s
|n/a
|Physical Address Extensions
|36-bit
|32-bit
|n/a
|ECC Memory Supported
|No
|n/a
|Graphics Specification
|Integrated Graphics
|Yes
|Yes
|n/a
|Intel® HD Graphics
|Yes
|No
|n/a
|Graphics Base Frequency
|733 MHz
|400 MHz
|n/a
|Intel® Flexible Display Interface (Intel® FDI)
|Yes
|n/a
|n/a
|Intel® Clear Video HD Technology
|Yes
|n/a
|n/a
|Dual Display Capable
|Yes
|Yes
|n/a
|Expansion Options
|PCI Express Revision
|2
|n/a
|n/a
|PCI Express Configurations
|1x16, 2x8
|n/a
|n/a
|# of PCI Express Ports
|1
|n/a
|n/a
|Package Specifications
|Max CPU Configuration
|1
|1
|1
|Tcase
|72.6°C
|85.2°C
|Tjunction
|100°C
|Package Size
|37.5 mm x 37.5 mm
|22 mm x 22 mm
|22 mm x 22 mm
|Lithography
|32 nm
|45 nm
|45 nm
|Processing Die Size
|81 mm2
|87 mm2
|26 mm2
|# of Processing Die Transistors
|382 million
|176 million
|47 million
|Graphics and IMC Lithography
|45 nm
|n/a
|n/a
|Graphics and IMC Die Size
|114 mm2
|n/a
|n/a
|# of Graphics and IMC Die Transistors
|177 million
|n/a
|n/a
|Sockets Supported
|FCLGA1156
|FCBGA559
|PBGA437
|Halogen Free Options Available
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Advanced Technologies
|Intel® Turbo Boost Technology
|No
|No
|No
|Intel® Hyper-Threading Technology
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Intel® Virtualization Technology (VT-x)
|Yes
|No
|No
|Intel® Virtualization Technology for Directed I/O (VT-d)
|No
|No
|No
|Intel® Trusted Execution Technology
|No
|No
|No
|AES New Instructions
|No
|No
|Intel® 64
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Idle States
|Yes
|No
|No
|Enhanced Intel® Speedstep Technology
|Yes
|No
|No
|Intel® Demand Based Switching
|No
|No
|No
|Thermal Monitoring Technologies
|No
|No
|No
|Execute Disable Bit
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Source: Intel ark (ark.intel.com)