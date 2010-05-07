Trending

Efficiency Analysis: Core i3 Trumps Atom On The Desktop

Atom was designed to be a low-cost, low-power solution, but its value in the desktop space is debatable if you consider performance. We pit the cheapest Core i3 against Intel's Atom on a performance-per-dollar and a per-watt basis to see which is better.

Processor Comparison Table

NameIntel Core i3-530Intel Atom D510Intel Atom 230
Code NameClarkdalePineviewDiamondville
Launch DateQ1'10Q1'10Q2'08
Processor Numberi3-530D510230
# of Cores221
# of Threads442
Clock Speed2.93 GHz1.66 GHz1.6 GHz
Cache4 MB Smart Cache1 MB L2 Cache512 KB L2 Cache
Bus/Core Ratio2212
Bus TypeDMIDMIFSB
System Bus2.5 GT/s533 MHz
FSB ParityNo
Instruction Set64-bit64-bit64-bit
Instruction Set ExtensionsSSE4.2SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3
EmbeddedNoYesNo
Supplemental SKUNoNoNo
Lithography32 nm45 nm45 nm
Max TDP73W13W4W
VID Voltage Range0.6500V-1.400V0.800V-1.175V0.9V-1.1625V
1ku Bulk Budgetary Price (4/10)$113.00$63.00$29.00
Max Memory Size (dependent on memory type)16GB4GBn/a
Memory TypesDDR3-1066/1333DDR2-667/800n/a
# of Memory Channels21n/a
Max Memory Bandwidth21 GB/s6.4 GB/sn/a
Physical Address Extensions36-bit32-bitn/a
ECC Memory SupportedNon/a
Graphics Specification
Integrated GraphicsYesYesn/a
Intel® HD GraphicsYesNon/a
Graphics Base Frequency733 MHz400 MHzn/a
Intel® Flexible Display Interface (Intel® FDI)Yesn/an/a
Intel® Clear Video HD TechnologyYesn/an/a
Dual Display CapableYesYesn/a
Expansion Options
PCI Express Revision2n/an/a
PCI Express Configurations1x16, 2x8n/an/a
# of PCI Express Ports1n/an/a
Package Specifications
Max CPU Configuration111
Tcase72.6°C85.2°C
Tjunction100°C
Package Size37.5 mm x 37.5 mm22 mm x 22 mm22 mm x 22 mm
Lithography32 nm45 nm45 nm
Processing Die Size81 mm287 mm226 mm2
# of Processing Die Transistors382 million176 million47 million
Graphics and IMC Lithography45 nmn/an/a
Graphics and IMC Die Size114 mm2n/an/a
# of Graphics and IMC Die Transistors177 millionn/an/a
Sockets SupportedFCLGA1156FCBGA559PBGA437
Halogen Free Options AvailableYesYesYes
Advanced Technologies
Intel® Turbo Boost TechnologyNoNoNo
Intel® Hyper-Threading TechnologyYesYesYes
Intel® Virtualization Technology (VT-x)YesNoNo
Intel® Virtualization Technology for Directed I/O (VT-d)NoNoNo
Intel® Trusted Execution TechnologyNoNoNo
AES New InstructionsNoNo
Intel® 64YesYesYes
Idle StatesYesNoNo
Enhanced Intel® Speedstep TechnologyYesNoNo
Intel® Demand Based SwitchingNoNoNo
Thermal Monitoring TechnologiesNoNoNo
Execute Disable BitYesYesYes

Source: Intel ark (ark.intel.com)