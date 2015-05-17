Enermax Digifanless 550W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on EDF550AWN’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 22.3mV 14.2mV 14.0mV 12.6mV Pass 20% Load 25.0mV 14.5mV 14.4mV 13.1mV Pass 30% Load 24.9mV 14.9mV 13.9mV 14.1mV Pass 40% Load 23.6mV 14.8mV 14.7mV 15.2mV Pass 50% Load 24.8mV 15.8mV 15.5mV 15.6mV Pass 60% Load 26.9mV 16.0mV 16.1mV 15.9mV Pass 70% Load 29.6mV 17.3mV 16.5mV 17.0mV Pass 80% Load 32.6mV 18.1mV 17.0mV 17.9mV Pass 90% Load 31.2mV 18.4mV 18.0mV 16.5mV Pass 100% Load 32.3mV 18.7mV 18.4mV 19.2mV Pass 110% Load 33.5mV 18.9mV 19.2mV 19.6mV Pass Crossload 1 40.4mV 19.4mV 19.2mV 21.8mV Pass Crossload 2 19.4mV 15.4mV 14.2mV 23.8mV Pass

Ripple suppression was very good on all rails, which was not a surprise to us given the high-quality filtering capacitors that Enermax used in this unit's platform.

Ripple

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2