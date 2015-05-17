Enermax Digifanless 550W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on EDF550AWN’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|22.3mV
|14.2mV
|14.0mV
|12.6mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|25.0mV
|14.5mV
|14.4mV
|13.1mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|24.9mV
|14.9mV
|13.9mV
|14.1mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|23.6mV
|14.8mV
|14.7mV
|15.2mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|24.8mV
|15.8mV
|15.5mV
|15.6mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|26.9mV
|16.0mV
|16.1mV
|15.9mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|29.6mV
|17.3mV
|16.5mV
|17.0mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|32.6mV
|18.1mV
|17.0mV
|17.9mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|31.2mV
|18.4mV
|18.0mV
|16.5mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|32.3mV
|18.7mV
|18.4mV
|19.2mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|33.5mV
|18.9mV
|19.2mV
|19.6mV
|Pass
|Crossload 1
|40.4mV
|19.4mV
|19.2mV
|21.8mV
|Pass
|Crossload 2
|19.4mV
|15.4mV
|14.2mV
|23.8mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression was very good on all rails, which was not a surprise to us given the high-quality filtering capacitors that Enermax used in this unit's platform.
Ripple
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Hot air rises. If you have the opening facing down you will be trapping hot air inside. Read your own comment "top exhaust". 'Top' means on top, 'exhaust' means expulsion of air not intake.
The PSU clearly has vents on the back and sides so I think it's a moot point either way but it's clearly a better idea to install it with the top opening facing upwards.
I think this would depend on the case you are using to be honest.
System air will cool it.
If the power supply is at the top of your system putting its vent up will cause heat to have no place to go in many cases. Power supplies in the bottom of the case would be better served with the power supply vent face up.
The power supply has software to let you see the temperatures anyway so you can test. Tom's tests in a hotbox so it is not an actual case.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/how-we-test-psu,4042.html
I'd very much like to see AC cable clips become standard, I've had the ac work loose on me before when I turned a case slightly to plug something in, glad I didn't have anything important up at the time.
To anyone who _would_ want the enermax over the seasonic I'm genuinely curious as to why. It's always good to learn and/or gain perspective.
page 2 second set of pictures picture number 5 what does it specifically say? where does hotair go, where does cold air go, in a fanless case your argument is excellent advice on how to waste money and start a fire. if you are running an antec 1200 with all the fans unless this psu is mounted at the top with the vents down and all the other fans are set to intake into the case you are in great shape, however that mitigates the point of having a fanless psu, you go fanless because you don't want there to be any noise, much less a hoover vacuum for a case.
i haven't read the warranty card, but i am sure it says something about keeping the psu vents facing up when mounted at the bottom of the case, when mounted on the side that would be interesting.
nice psu, i will keep it in mind for the next time a customer wants a zero or low noise build.
someday there will be a liquid cooled PSU, i laugh because of water conduction electricity, but where there is a will, there is a way to circumvent conductivity and deal with all that heat i am sure.