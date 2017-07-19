Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU Review

Trending

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

The packaging is compact to match the PSU inside. Up front, we find a series description, this model's wattage, and an 80 PLUS Gold badge. Four badges draw attention to the modular cable design, the semi-passive mode, the 100% Japanese electrolytic caps, and the SFX form factor. There is also a sticker mentioning the wireless speaker that Enermax includes.

The cable specification table is shown on one of the box's sides. On the other side, Enermax states that there is no warranty, return, or exchange for the bundled wireless speaker. If you have to return the ERV650SWT, make sure to include the speaker as well or you'll pay a fee equal to its price.

Around back is a long feature list and a small graph depicting the fan's semi-passive operation. According to Enermax, the fan doesn't spin until the PSU outputs more than 30% of its max-rated capacity. What this graph doesn't show, though, is the temperature limit. Aside from load level considerations, the operating temperature needs to be below 25°C for the passive mode to work. Another photo shows the provided SFX-to-ATX bracket, and a graphical list shows the available connectors.

Contents

The box contents are arranged nicely inside. However, they aren't fully protected since Enermax doesn't use any packing foam sheets. The PSU is mostly protected by a bubble-wrap.

The bundle includes three screws for installing the SFX-to-ATX bracket and a set of fixing bolts for mounting the PSU onto the chassis, along with some Velcro straps, the user's manual, a piece of paper describing the semi-passive mode, and the aforementioned wireless speaker.

Exterior

Naturally, an SFX PSU's dimensions are bound to be compact. But that doesn't mean the ERV650SWT is limited in its ability to feed lots of power to a high-end PC. Really, the only issue we have are those two PCIe connectors that keep this PSU from natively supporting two high-end graphics cards.

Enermax's fan occupies a fraction of the top cover, proving there's room for something larger, preferably in the 92mm diameter range. Up front, there is no power switch. We consider this to be a great shame.

There's a power specifications table on one of the PSU's sides. The other side includes a logo and wattage label.

Here's the modular connector panel. It features eight sockets, three of which correspond to the PCIe and EPS cables, two are dedicated to the 24-pin ATX cable, and three host peripheral cables.

The off-center fan looks weird. However, this installation method was necessary due to the separated transient filter board.

Cabling

The modular cables use darkened wires and are flat, in order to block less airflow inside the chassis.


  • shrapnel_indie 19 July 2017 13:38
    How many motherboards require more than one EPS connector in the entry to enthusiast level motherboards (excluding server boards)? How many server boards? How many enthusiasts actually use server boards?

    IMHO, if a PSU has 1 or 2 EPS connectors shouldn't be a pro or con as the vast majority of boards used from entry level to enthusiast only really requires one connector. Server boards are a different matter. IMHO, just making a clear note how many EPS connectors should be good enough.
  • TMTOWTSAC 19 July 2017 17:56
    I can see wanting more than 2 PCIe of course, but how many SFX models come with 2 EPS? How many dual CPU micro atx mobos are there anyway?
  • Ne0Wolf7 19 July 2017 18:31
    Why would you ever want there not to be a power switch? I use mine all the time... It seems like such a simple thing to add too.
  • 10tacle 19 July 2017 20:19
    ^^That's the first thing I noticed in the pictures. I use mine on occasion too, especially when getting lockups during overclock testing. Flicking a switch is a lot more convenient than reaching around and unplugging and making sure the cable doesn't fall down behind the desk causing colorful four letter language. Unwise omission that is inexcusable in this category of PSU. I would rule out this PSU just for that omission alone.

  • Aris_Mp 19 July 2017 20:38
    about the two EPS connectors, most mid to high-end mainboards use one EPS and one ATX12V (so they need two CPU connectors) especially the new ones. Why not have this option and be restricted to mainstream mainboards. Not only server or dual CPU mainboards require two EPS connectors.
  • Marcus52 19 July 2017 22:51
    Enermax still hasn't recovered their quality since they shut down their own production facilities, which is a real shame, they used to be one of the best.
  • superflykicks03 20 July 2017 00:51
    You guys literally have ads that play over the top of your intrusive popup videos. You literally have to watch a 30 second ad before you get to watch the unwanted video :/ Not exactly user friendly. I know I know revenue blah blah, and just get a popup blocker yadda yadda.
  • maxwellmelon 20 July 2017 01:06
    Why would you turn off the power on the power supply on computer lockup. Just hit the reset switch. I would venture to say 9 out of 10 people could care less as there pc is always on.
  • 10tacle 20 July 2017 02:28
    Because hitting reset from the case button does not guarantee a solid reboot. On my system anyway.
  • warmon6 20 July 2017 12:28
    For an SFX psu, not having a power switch on the PSU doesn't bother me to much.

    Depending on the case design (like my rvz01), you couldn't access the psu without taking the computer apart to access that switch. So unplugging the computer or holding the power button for 5 seconds would be a lot faster.

    Now if this was an ATX PSU i would give a bit more care for as it's extremely rare for an ATX psu to be placed somewhere else inside the case that cant be access from the outside.

    @10TACLE

    I do have to ask though, does your computer lock up so much that even holding the case power button for the 3 to 5 seconds does nothing?

    Most computers I've messed with seems to be able to power off fully even when there is a hard lockup doing that method.

    But i do agree with you about that hitting a reset doesn't guarantee a solid reboot. Certainly when trying to dial in overclock settings.
