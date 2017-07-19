Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling
Packaging
The packaging is compact to match the PSU inside. Up front, we find a series description, this model's wattage, and an 80 PLUS Gold badge. Four badges draw attention to the modular cable design, the semi-passive mode, the 100% Japanese electrolytic caps, and the SFX form factor. There is also a sticker mentioning the wireless speaker that Enermax includes.
The cable specification table is shown on one of the box's sides. On the other side, Enermax states that there is no warranty, return, or exchange for the bundled wireless speaker. If you have to return the ERV650SWT, make sure to include the speaker as well or you'll pay a fee equal to its price.
Around back is a long feature list and a small graph depicting the fan's semi-passive operation. According to Enermax, the fan doesn't spin until the PSU outputs more than 30% of its max-rated capacity. What this graph doesn't show, though, is the temperature limit. Aside from load level considerations, the operating temperature needs to be below 25°C for the passive mode to work. Another photo shows the provided SFX-to-ATX bracket, and a graphical list shows the available connectors.
Contents
The box contents are arranged nicely inside. However, they aren't fully protected since Enermax doesn't use any packing foam sheets. The PSU is mostly protected by a bubble-wrap.
The bundle includes three screws for installing the SFX-to-ATX bracket and a set of fixing bolts for mounting the PSU onto the chassis, along with some Velcro straps, the user's manual, a piece of paper describing the semi-passive mode, and the aforementioned wireless speaker.
Exterior
Naturally, an SFX PSU's dimensions are bound to be compact. But that doesn't mean the ERV650SWT is limited in its ability to feed lots of power to a high-end PC. Really, the only issue we have are those two PCIe connectors that keep this PSU from natively supporting two high-end graphics cards.
Enermax's fan occupies a fraction of the top cover, proving there's room for something larger, preferably in the 92mm diameter range. Up front, there is no power switch. We consider this to be a great shame.
There's a power specifications table on one of the PSU's sides. The other side includes a logo and wattage label.
Here's the modular connector panel. It features eight sockets, three of which correspond to the PCIe and EPS cables, two are dedicated to the 24-pin ATX cable, and three host peripheral cables.
The off-center fan looks weird. However, this installation method was necessary due to the separated transient filter board.
Cabling
The modular cables use darkened wires and are flat, in order to block less airflow inside the chassis.
IMHO, if a PSU has 1 or 2 EPS connectors shouldn't be a pro or con as the vast majority of boards used from entry level to enthusiast only really requires one connector. Server boards are a different matter. IMHO, just making a clear note how many EPS connectors should be good enough.
Depending on the case design (like my rvz01), you couldn't access the psu without taking the computer apart to access that switch. So unplugging the computer or holding the power button for 5 seconds would be a lot faster.
Now if this was an ATX PSU i would give a bit more care for as it's extremely rare for an ATX psu to be placed somewhere else inside the case that cant be access from the outside.
@10TACLE
I do have to ask though, does your computer lock up so much that even holding the case power button for the 3 to 5 seconds does nothing?
Most computers I've messed with seems to be able to power off fully even when there is a hard lockup doing that method.
But i do agree with you about that hitting a reset doesn't guarantee a solid reboot. Certainly when trying to dial in overclock settings.