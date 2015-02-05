EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The 1600 P2 achieves a high overall score. However, it doesn't pass the 1600 G2, despite the 1600 P2's higher efficiency under light and normal loads. Nonetheless, the above performance graph doesn't take into account noise output. The SuperNOVA 1600 P2 performs much better than its Gold-rated sibling in this discipline, since the higher efficiency levels allowed for semi-passive operation and lower fan speeds overall.

Performance Per Dollar

The following graph may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current USD price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit isn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular EU shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the entire operating range of the PSU, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 degrees C.

For a 1.6kW unit, the 1600 P2 features very quiet operation. Super Flower does a good job in this area, managing to address the 1600 G2's biggest flaw, which was greater noise due to the lack of a semi-passive mode.