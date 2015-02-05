Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 Power Supply Review

EVGA recently introduced its flagship power supply, the SuperNOVA 1600 P2. In addition to monstrous capacity, it also features 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency, promises top performance levels and offers silent operation in semi-passive mode.

By

A Look Inside And Component Analysis

Our main tools for disassembling PSUs are a Thermaltronics soldering and rework station and a Hakko 808 desoldering gun.

EVGA 1600 P2 Parts Description
Primary Side
Transient Filter6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x MC chokes, 1x MOV, NTC Thermistor
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor & Electromagnetic Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)Bridgeless Design - 1x US30K80R & 8x Infineon MOSFETs
APFC MOSFETs8x Infineon MOSFETs
APFC Boost Diode4x CREE C3D08060G
Hold-up Cap(s)4x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 390uF each, 1560uF combined, 105 degrees C, KMW)
Main Switchers4x 50R140CP
APFC ControllerSF29603
Switching ControllerSFAA9013
TopologyBridgeless PFC & Full-Bridge LLC & Resonant Converter
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs16x Infineon BSC035N04LS
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 8x Infineon IPD060N03 FETs
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Chemi-Con, 105 °C, KY & KRGPolymers: Chemi-con
Supervisor ICAA9013 (probably) & LM324ADG
Fan ModelGlobe Fan RL4Z-B1402512EH (140mm, 12V, 0.6A, 2000 RPM, 153.47 CFM, 39.5 dB(A), 70,000-hour MTBF)
TopologySyncronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
5VSB Circuit
Rectifying DiodeMosped S10C60C
Standby PWM Controller29604

The original manufacturer of this PSU is Super Flower, which is behind most of EVGA's power supply offerings. The platform is the same as the one used in the Gold-rated EVGA 1600 G2, but sporting the modifications needed to pass the 80 PLUS Platinum requirements. This is a cutting-edge design with a bridgeless APFC converter in the primary side, along with a full bridge topology and a resonant converter for lossless switching. In the secondary side, synchronous rectification is used, meaning that the regulation of the +12V rail is handled exclusively by MOSFETs and a pair of DC-DC converters generate the minor rails.

The small PCB behind the AC receptacle, strangely enough, doesn't host any part of the transient filtering stage. That's installed on the main PCB, and includes three pairs of Y caps, a pair of X caps, an MOV and two CM chokes. The transient filter is complete.

There is only a single bridge rectifier, a US30K80R, which most likely is used only by the 5VSB circuit, since the main rectification takes place in the APFC converter.

In the APFC converter, eight MOSFETs, which are much more energy efficient compared to diodes, fully rectify the incoming AC voltage. The aforementioned MOSFETs, which we were unable to identify, are hosted on two vertical daughter boards, along with four C3D08060G boost diodes. As bulk caps, four parallel Nippon Chemi-Cons (400V, 390uF each, or 1560uF combined, 105 °C, KMW) are used, and our tests demonstrate whether their combined capacity is enough to allow for at least 16ms of hold-up time.

A proprietary IC code-named SF29603 is used as a PFC controller. It is installed on the shielded PCB shown in the photo above.

There is a big NTC thermistor for protection against large inrush currents during the supply's start-up phase. A relay cuts it from the circuit once it finishes its job, allowing it to cool down and at the same time to restrict energy losses. This works because, in essence, an NTC thermistor is a temperature-controlled resistor.

Two boards hold the main switchers, four Infineon IPP50R140CP, which are arranged into a full-bridge topology. An LLC converter is also used to boost efficiency through lossless (or at least close to lossless) switching.

The main transformer should be huge to meet this unit's needs. Apparently there wasn't enough space for it because Super Flower had to use two smaller, parallel transformers. Also in the secondary side, there are many high-quality Nippon Chemi-Con electrolytic (105 degrees C, KY series) and polymer caps, which are used for filtering purposes.

Four vertical PCBs house all MOSFETs that regulate the single +12V rail. In total, 16 Infineon BSC035N04LS FETs are used, as in the 1600 G2 unit. Two DC-DC converters handle the minor rails, and each converter uses four Infineon IPD060N03 FETs.

Next to one of the DC-DC converters is a PCB with the fan-controlling circuit and a Mospec S10C60C SBR that generates the 5VSB rail. The above PCB also houses an LM324ADG. Since this PCB is held in place only by the solder joints on its base, you can break it easily while trying to remove the fan header. So, we applied lots of glue around the base to secure it after learning our lesson the hard way on another high-end Super Flower PSU.

The standby PWM controller only has the number 29604 written on it, which doesn't prove useful in identifying this component.

On a vertical daughter board is the resonant controller, an AA9013 IC, for which there is no available information. There is also a well-hidden LM324ADG on the same board.

The many polymer and electrolytic caps on the modular PCB's primary side provide further ripple filtering. These caps ensure that the output DC voltages are clear of AC fluctuations (ripple).

Soldering quality is good. It may lag behind Flextronics and Delta, but it is close enough. Super Flower has made huge steps forward in this area over the last few years.

The cooling fan is provided by Globe Fan, and is the same one found in the 1600 G2 and 1200 P2. Its model number is RL4Z-B1402512EH (140mm, 12V, 0.6A, 2000RPM, 153.47 CFM, 39.5 dBA, 70,000-hour MTBF), and it is equipped with dual ball-bearings for increased longevity. This unit, in contrast to the 1600 G2, features a semi-passive mode that makes it much quieter under light loads.

