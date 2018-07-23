EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

EVGA's SuperNOVA 650 G1+ is not priced to compete and its transient response is really bad. Since you can get the company's SuperNOVA 650 G3 for the same amount of money, there's no reason to pick the 650 G1+.

Features & Specifications

The SuperNOVA 650 G1+ is a fully modular and efficient PSU. It sells for $110 though, and that price weighs heavy on our value score. In fact, while the 650 G1+ does demonstrate excellent performance, it costs the same as EVGA's own 650 G3 and Seasonic's Focus Plus Gold 650, both of which serve up superior results across our benchmark suite.

We aren't sure why the company created so many power supply families within its portfolio. After all, when multiple models overlap, enthusiasts shopping for new PSUs are bound to get confused. In this case, the 650 G1+'s major advantages over the 650 G3 include a top-notch fan and longer warranty (10 years versus seven). Plus, through the end of 2018, EVGA offers a two-year warranty upgrade on both models, extending their protection to 12 and nine years, respectively.

Either way, the EVGA PSUs are well-protected by a confident guarantee. That actually makes it difficult to favor one over the other based on wrranty coverage alone. Our decision is even more challenging since EVGA's 650 G3 fares better under transient loads, which PSUs have to deal with every single day.

To help cut through some of the confusion caused by EVGA's excessive number of PSU families, remember that the G in G1+ represents 80 PLUS Gold efficiency. The G1 line-up first entered production in 2013, so it's been overdue for an update. Once again, FSP handles the manufacturing for EVGA.

Although an 80 PLUS Gold certification carries over from the previous version, the G1+ actually loses a level in Cybernetics' system, dropping to ETA-A- (rather than ETA-A) as a consequence of low power factor measurements.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) FSP Max. DC Output 650W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A- Noise LAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over-Voltage Protection ✓ Under-Voltage Protection ✓ Over-Power Protection ✓ Over-Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over-Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan (MGA13512XF-O25) Semi-Passive Operation ✗ Dimensions (W x H x D) 152 x 87 x 172mm Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 years (12 years for PSUs registered before the end of 2018)

All of the protection features we expect to see are present.

A LAMBDA-A- rating indicates that the 650 G1+ is not noisy, though it does lack a semi-passive mode. Inside, you'll find a 135mm cooling fan armed with a fluid dynamic bearing that should outlast EVGA's warranty coverage. Apparently, the company is eager to inspire confidence in the longevity of its products.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 24 24 54 3 0.3 Watts 120 648 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 650

The minor rails offer up to 120W of combined power, which is more than enough for any modern PC. EVGA's +12V rail can deliver up to 54A or 648W of power, while the 5VSB rail's capacity is satisfactory for a mid-range PSU.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (650mm) 4 4 18AWG No SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm) 3 9 18AWG No Four-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm) 2 6 18AWG No FDD Adapter (2x100mm) 1 2 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

It is nice that EVGA exposes a couple of EPS and four PCIe connectors, all hosted on dedicated cables. The cables are all long enough to ensure compatibility with most cases, and they aren't made obnoxiously rigid by extra filtering capacitors. However, the distance between connectors is too short at only 10cm. Ideally, the SATA and four-pin Molex connectors should be placed 15cm away from each other.

