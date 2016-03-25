EVGA SuperNOVA 850 T2 Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SuperNOVA 850 T2's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 3.7mV 4.2mV 4.7mV 4.5mV Pass 20% Load 4.8mV 4.6mV 5.6mV 5.3mV Pass 30% Load 6.2mV 5.4mV 5.9mV 6.1mV Pass 40% Load 6.1mV 5.6mV 6.6mV 6.7mV Pass 50% Load 6.7mV 6.6mV 7.6mV 8.7mV Pass 60% Load 7.4mV 7.1mV 8.3mV 9.6mV Pass 70% Load 7.0mV 7.9mV 10.0mV 8.1mV Pass 80% Load 8.4mV 8.5mV 10.6mV 9.7mV Pass 90% Load 7.7mV 9.3mV 10.8mV 10.4mV Pass 100% Load 9.3mV 10.9mV 12.2mV 11.6mV Pass 110% Load 10.1mV 11.4mV 13.2mV 12.3mV Pass Cross-Load 1 5.6mV 5.5mV 6.0mV 12.2mV Pass Cross-Load 2 8.5mV 10.6mV 12.6mV 10.6mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Again, as we'd expect from a Super Flower platform, ripple suppression is great. If every PSUs fared this well, our important ripple measurements wouldn't be needed.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2