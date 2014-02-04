GeForce GTX 780M, 770M, And 765M: Scaling Vs. Radeon HD 8970M

Results: F1 2012 And Tomb Raider

F1 2012 and Tomb Raider are the only two games in today’s test suite not endowed with an FPS-over-time graph, so this unlikely pair gets shoved together here.

The first test, F1 2012, is primarily bottlenecked by system memory at its High Quality preset, though the Radeon HD 8970M appears to suffer from a little of its own overhead, dragging the score a bit lower. But the fact that every GPU achieves high frame rates alleviates my concern over that discrepancy.

The GeForce GTX 765M falls behind in F1 2012 with Ultra quality applied, though a check through our logs shows it never dropped below 38 FPS, which is still smooth.

Tomb Raider is a more GPU-limited title. However, our logs reveal that the GeForce GTX 765M’s 27.2 FPS at 2560x1600 only drops to a 22.6 FPS minimum. That's still pretty playable. High Quality mode is easy for these GPUs.

Stepping up to Ultimate Quality is far tougher. The GeForce GTX 765M falls below a 20-FPS minimum, even at our lowest resolution. The GeForce GTX 780M and Radeon HD 8970M play through to the notebook panel’s native 1920x1080.