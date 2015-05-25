Hide My Ass! VPN Service Review

☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: Good software. The software supports multiple protocols and has many advanced features such as Secure IP Bind. Excellent customer service. 24-hour livechat available with knowledgeable and courteous reps plus self-help articles for the technically inclined. Honest privacy policy. If you look at internet archives, many VPN providers have removed references to compliance with court orders from their privacy policies because they know being upfront about this loses them business. The fact is all VPN providers MUST comply with their country's laws or be forced to shut down, just like Lavabit and Silent Circle in 2014. Some claim that they are free from inspection because they're based in the US - LB/SC prove this is a lie. Anyone who pretends they don't comply with court orders is selling their service on a false promise. Personally when my privacy is involved I would like to be able to trust my security providers.✗ Cons: The 2 connection limit is a bit annoying. Sometimes I get legal notices through when changing IPs quickly, but then I talk to their support team and no further action is taken. Sometimes I don't get very high speeds consistently but they've never been as bad as the free/cheapskate services like PIA. Could be cheaper, but the overall level of support, server locations and software makes it just about worth it.☁ Comments: HMA just needs to work on their server consistency and performance, and reduce their price a little, and they'd be hitting a 5. They treat VPN as a long-term service and not a fast-buck. Others I have tried have had incompetent or non-existent support, or sudden drops in speed after exiting the trial period.