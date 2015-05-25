Hide My Ass! VPN Service Review

Four-Star Reader Ratings
|☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: It's easy to use.✗ Cons: Some latency/speed issues depending on which server/location you choose to use.☁ Comments: Lots of servers and easy to use client application to use VPN service.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: Multiple Platforms and Quite a lot of servers.✗ Cons: Could be faster and avoid dropping.☁ Comments: It good, but connection can be a bit slow at times when congested, can be use in several devices and routers.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: There are many servers and countries to choose from.✗ Cons: I understand they have a history of giving up information to the MPAA.☁ Comments: One star off because I understand that they have a history of giving up information to the MPAA.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: The many locations, the good interface.✗ Cons: The speed could be better.☁ Comments: Software works good, many locations around the world, speed could be better.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: If you use it's default app, it's slow as the other VPN's. But if you use a 3rd party app like OpenVPN GUI, you can watch youtube videos in full HD.✗ Cons: Sometimes, the default app will connect you to a location that isn't working. Then I have to manually jump to a new location. It's more of an annoyance.☁ Comments: It does the job, and the price is right. I like the ability to use their app to switch IP addresses and locations on-the-fly.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: -Setup: About as simple as it gets, as far as VPNs go. It just works out of the box. -Settings: If you want simple, you've got it. But, you can tweak settings to specify server locations, add proxies, or log data yourself. You can specify the encryption p✗ Cons: -Price: While I lived and worked among many expats in China, I heard varying reviews of other VPN services (and tried a few, with varying success), almost all of which were significantly cheaper than HMA; But I suppose it's a matter of you get what you pa☁ Comments: It's not perfect, but I've yet to find anything easier to use, and more versatile for a Windows machine.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: Good software. The software supports multiple protocols and has many advanced features such as Secure IP Bind. Excellent customer service. 24-hour livechat available with knowledgeable and courteous reps plus self-help articles for the technically inclined. Honest privacy policy. If you look at internet archives, many VPN providers have removed references to compliance with court orders from their privacy policies because they know being upfront about this loses them business. The fact is all VPN providers MUST comply with their country's laws or be forced to shut down, just like Lavabit and Silent Circle in 2014. Some claim that they are free from inspection because they're based in the US - LB/SC prove this is a lie. Anyone who pretends they don't comply with court orders is selling their service on a false promise. Personally when my privacy is involved I would like to be able to trust my security providers.✗ Cons: The 2 connection limit is a bit annoying. Sometimes I get legal notices through when changing IPs quickly, but then I talk to their support team and no further action is taken. Sometimes I don't get very high speeds consistently but they've never been as bad as the free/cheapskate services like PIA. Could be cheaper, but the overall level of support, server locations and software makes it just about worth it.☁ Comments: HMA just needs to work on their server consistency and performance, and reduce their price a little, and they'd be hitting a 5. They treat VPN as a long-term service and not a fast-buck. Others I have tried have had incompetent or non-existent support, or sudden drops in speed after exiting the trial period.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: Software is easy to use, get up and running in a matter of minutes once your payment goes through.✗ Cons: Not sure if they keep logs or not, unsettled that they folded in front of authorities recently.☁ Comments: Reliable, with tons of server locations to choose from.
MORE: Best VPN Services Of 2015MORE: The Pros And Cons Of Using A VPN Or Proxy Service
MORE: VPN Services in the Forums
However, judicious use of -where- you connect to avoids most of those problems (ie: don't connect to an US server if you're going to torrent US films, in fact, avoid US servers in general...)
As for their turning in of the hackers who were using their service, while they might shrug at copyright accusations (relatively victimless crime), remember what these guys did in the Sony hack, that was a high-profile international incident which resulted in the FBI, Justice Department, and Interpol stepping up. Faced with that, and -legal- court orders, I'm sure they had little choice but to turn over the info they had on them.
that's not hiding your ass, that's 'giving up your ass' false advertising.
No, because it's clear in the TOS that they DO keep track of logins and correlated to IP/DATE. They forwarded it and warned me that it was against their TOS and would terminate my account if it continued. That is also the -only- one I've ever gotten.
These guys who did the Sony hack went way beyond a simple movie download though, they infiltrated a major company, using a service which clearly stated they did track that info, and would comply with a legal court order (not just a random threat letter from a copyright troll), and they thought they were untouchable.
They were wrong.
This is right on the money. It sounds like this VPN will give you up in a heartbeat, which completely defeats the entire purpose of having a VPN. I wouldn't use this VPN if they paid me.