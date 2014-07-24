HTC One (M8) And One (E8) Review: A Flagship And Its Sidekick

How We Tested HTC's One (M8)

Benchmark Suite

Our current Android test line-up is composed of six key sections: CPU, GPU, GPGPU, Web, Display, and Battery.

CPU AnTuTu X, Basemark OS II Full, Geekbench 3 Pro, MobileXPRT 2013 GPU 3DMark, Basemark X 1.1 Full, GFXBench 3.0 Corporate GPGPU CompuBenchRS Web Browsermark 2.0, JSBench, Peacekeeper 2.0, WebXPRT 2013 Display Brightness (Min/Max), Black Level, Contrast Ratio, Gamma, Color Temperature, Color Gamut Volume (sRGB/AdobeRGB) Battery Basemark OS II Full, BatteryXPRT 2014, GFXBench 3.0 Corporate

Test Methodology

All handsets are benchmarked on a fully-updated copy of the device’s stock software. The table below lists other common device settings that we standardize to before testing.

Bluetooth Off Brightness 200 nits Cellular SIM Removed Display Mode Device default (non-adaptive) Location Services Off Power Battery Sleep Never (or longest possible interval) Volume Muted Wi-Fi On

Comparison System Specs

The table below contains all the pertinent technical specifications for today’s comparison units:

The iPhone 5s represents ARM v8, Meizu's MX3 represents the Exynos 5 Octa, Xiaomi's Mi3 represents Nvidia's Tegra 4, Google's Nexus 5 represents Snapdragon 800 performance on Android, and the Lumia Icon represents the same chipset in Windows Phone 8.1.

Although we benchmarked the HTC One (M8), the One (E8) offers identical performance as a result of its identical internals.