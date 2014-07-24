HTC One (M8) And One (E8) Review: A Flagship And Its Sidekick

How We Tested HTC's One (M8)
Benchmark Suite
Our current Android test line-up is composed of six key sections: CPU, GPU, GPGPU, Web, Display, and Battery.
|CPU
|AnTuTu X, Basemark OS II Full, Geekbench 3 Pro, MobileXPRT 2013
|GPU
|3DMark, Basemark X 1.1 Full, GFXBench 3.0 Corporate
|GPGPU
|CompuBenchRS
|Web
|Browsermark 2.0, JSBench, Peacekeeper 2.0, WebXPRT 2013
|Display
|Brightness (Min/Max), Black Level, Contrast Ratio, Gamma, Color Temperature, Color Gamut Volume (sRGB/AdobeRGB)
|Battery
|Basemark OS II Full, BatteryXPRT 2014, GFXBench 3.0 Corporate
Test Methodology
All handsets are benchmarked on a fully-updated copy of the device’s stock software. The table below lists other common device settings that we standardize to before testing.
|Bluetooth
|Off
|Brightness
|200 nits
|Cellular
|SIM Removed
|Display Mode
|Device default (non-adaptive)
|Location Services
|Off
|Power
|Battery
|Sleep
|Never (or longest possible interval)
|Volume
|Muted
|Wi-Fi
|On
Comparison System Specs
The table below contains all the pertinent technical specifications for today’s comparison units:
The iPhone 5s represents ARM v8, Meizu's MX3 represents the Exynos 5 Octa, Xiaomi's Mi3 represents Nvidia's Tegra 4, Google's Nexus 5 represents Snapdragon 800 performance on Android, and the Lumia Icon represents the same chipset in Windows Phone 8.1.
Although we benchmarked the HTC One (M8), the One (E8) offers identical performance as a result of its identical internals.
