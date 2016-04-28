Jide Remix Mini First Look

Hands-On And First Impressions

A week ago, if you told me that I could have a complete desktop experience in a $70 mini-PC smaller than the size of my hand, I would have scoffed. But today, I quite literally have in the palm of my hand the Remix Mini by Jide.

This is an ambitious product resulting from Jide Technology's successful Kickstarter in July 2015, which followed the company's successful crowdfunding campaign for the Android-based Remix Ultratablet. The initial goal for the Remix Mini was $50,000, and it hit that in just over an hour. Within five days it rocketed to $500,000.



At a glance, it's clear that the Jide Remix Mini isn't going to be incredibly fast. That's no surprise when you're paying $70. But at least you can upgrade a few components. For example, you can attach a USB splitter, increasing the number of connected devices. The microSD expansion card slot also supports up to 128GB, increasing the total storage capacity to 144GB.

In addition to its diminutive stature and price point, the Remix Mini also comes with Remix OS, the mini-PC's custom Android-based operating system.

Products Jide Remix Mini Pricing $69.99 on Amazon Processor 1.2GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 (64-bit) Allwinner OS Remix OS 2.0 - based off Android Lollipop Memory 2GB DDR3 RAM Graphics Mali400MP2; supports OpenGL ES2.0, Open VG1.1 Storage 16GB eMMC internal storageUp to 128GB expandable storage Video Support H.265 4K Video Hardware DecodingH.264 1080p @ 60fps or 720p @ 120fps video encoding Audio Audio line out/headphone minijack (digital/analog)HDMI port support multichannel audio output Ports and Connections 2 x USB 2.0 Ports1 x HDMI Port1 x Ethernet Port1 x Headphone Port Networking Wi-Fi: 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi wireless networking compatibleBluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technologyEthernet: 10/100 BASE-T Ethernet Power Requirements Line voltage: 100-240V ACFrequency: 50Hz to 60Hz, single phaseMaximum continuous power: 15WOperating Temperature: 50 to 95 ℉ (10 to 35 ℃)Storage temperature: -40 to 116 ℉ (-40 to 47 ℃) Limited Warranty 90 Day Support + 1 Year Limited Warranty Included Accessories Power Cable, HDMI Cable Dimensions 4.9” x 3.5” x 1.0” (WxDxH) Weight 14.6 oz

Design And Features

The Remix Mini's design is unassuming, and perhaps this was Jide's intention. It looks like a smooth pebble with no discerning features besides the Remix logo on top.

There isn't even a power button; the system is turned on by tapping the top of the chassis. An almost unnoticeable green power LED sits at the very front of the Remix Mini.

Tapping the Remix logo while the system is on puts it to sleep, while using any connected input device or tapping the logo again wakes it up. At first, I hoped for some sort of tactile response while tapping the Remix Mini, either through a mechanical switch or pressure-sensitive bumper. But this would have affected the price, I'm sure. Another concern I had was that a poorly placed object could fall and put the Remix Mini to sleep. Not only is the Remix Mini unaffected by little accidents like that, it appears the touch sensor responds only to human touch.

All of the Remix Mini's I/O is found in the back. From left to right, there's a DC power input, an Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports, a microSD card reader, one HDMI port and a headphone jack. The two USB 2.0 ports will accommodate keyboards and mice, while the headphone jack is sufficient for audio.