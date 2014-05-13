Intel Z97 Express: Five Enthusiast Motherboards, $120 To $160

Results: Audio And Video Encoding
MSI’s mysterious lead in a couple games goes away in our Audio and Video encoding suite. That’s particularly important to note in iTunes, since this benchmark is so heavily influenced by clock rate.
MSI’s mysterious lead in a couple games goes away in our Audio and Video encoding suite. That’s particularly important to note in iTunes, since this benchmark is so heavily influenced by clock rate.
Not exactly the most comprehensive review, but here is Asus' take on NICs: http://rog.asus.com/312772014/labels/guides/tried-and-tested-why-intel-ethernet-is-still-better-for-gaming/