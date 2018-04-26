Micronics Caslon II 600W PSU Review: A Low-Cost Gem?

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the Caslon II’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The Caslon II's overall performance is low due to its outdated platform and the secondary side's group regulated scheme.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Despite a reasonable price, low performance hits the Caslon II 600W's value score hard.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

You can't call this a noisy PSU, but it isn't quiet either.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Micronics lands in last place when it comes to efficiency, falling quite a ways behind the competition.



