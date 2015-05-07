MSI X99S SLI Plus Motherboard Review

3D Gaming

Game benchmarks are only truly meaningful when comparing different GPUs (Battlefield 4, Far Cry 3), CPUs (Arma 3), or memory (Grid 2). Readers still request these in motherboard reviews on occasion, and the tests add only around 30 minutes to a single-board evaluation.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

ASRock’s X99 Extreme3 falls slightly but unnoticeably (in actual game play) behind in Arma 3, and MSI’s X99S SLI Plus pulls slightly but unnoticeably ahead at Grid 2’s most memory-bottlenecked setting.