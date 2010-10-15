Efficiency Analysis: Atom D510 Vs. Atom D525/ION2

Round 2: Application Benchmarks
These tests more closely match the workloads encountered during everyday operation, so it's interesting to note whether the synthetic benchmark results correspond to real life.
Benchmarks and Settings:
|Benchmark
|Details
|7-Zip
|Version 9.1 beta, LZMA2, Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinRAR
|Version 3.92, RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinZip 14
|Version 14.0 Pro (8652), WinZIP Commandline Version 3, ZIPX, Syntax "-a -ez -p -r", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|AutoDesk 3ds Max 2010
|Version: 10 x64, Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9), Frame: 248, Resolution: 1440 x 1080
|Adobe Photoshop CS4 (64-Bit)
|Version: 11, Filtering a 16 MB TIF (15000x7266), Filters: Radial Blur (Amount: 10; Method: zoom; Quality: good), Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark sysmbol), Median (Radius: 1px), Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar)
|Adobe Acrobat 9 Professional
|Version: 9.0.0 (Extended), == Printing Preferenced Menu ==, Default Settings: Standard, == Adobe PDF Security - Edit Menu ==, Encrypt all documents (128 bit RC4), Open Password: 123, Permissions Password: 321
Archiving Tools
We found that WinZip benefits the least from the new processor, as it only takes advantage of one processing core.
Graphics and Rendering
Most of these applications are probably not ideal for a low-power Atom solution, since they typically require lots of memory and computing power. However, they also show that Atom scales nicely with the D525's additional clock speed bump.
