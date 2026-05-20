Ryzen 7 5800X3D AM4 10th Anniversary Edition surfaces online for $310 — return of iconic gaming CPU for budget builders seems imminent

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D, once regarded as the best CPU for gaming, is making a comeback, but this time in a refreshed packaging to mark the occasion. Leaked last month, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D AM4 10th Anniversary Edition has now appeared at an Indian retailer, priced at approximately $310. This anniversary edition SKU not only pays homage to a decade of AMD’s AM4 platform but also offers consumers the opportunity to purchase a still-very-solid gaming processor at an affordable price point.

10th Anniversary Editionhttps://t.co/aF8tbY4REW pic.twitter.com/nXlZ4AHrJmMay 20, 2026

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D AM4 10th Anniversary Edition appears in the same packaging as the vanilla version, but with distinct touches to commemorate AM4's milestone. Most notably, the box now proudly displays the 10th Anniversary Edition logo on both the front and back. The logo itself features the date April 16th, 2026, lining up with the date the CPU was leaked last month.

Beneath the anniversary logo, AMD has added the phrase “10 years of innovation,” highlighting a decade of technological advancement of the AM4 socket. The chipmaker has every right to celebrate the feat as the AM4 platform is probably the longest-lived consumer platform in computer history. Having launched in 2016, the platform has supported multiple generations of AMD processors, from the pre-Ryzen era through Zen 3, including all their respective refreshes. That's approximately over 125 unique AMD chips.

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It’s highly improbable that AMD has made any technical modifications to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D AM4 10th Anniversary Edition. The processor almost certainly retains the same specifications and performance as the standard Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The octa-core part, which was the first to bring 3D V-Cache to a consumer processor, is just a tribute to AM4 and AMD's way of releasing a budget chip for gamers struggling with the memory and storage shortage.

Indian retailer 99deals.in has recently listed the Ryzen 7 5800X3D AM4 10th Anniversary Edition for approximately $310. For context, the original Ryzen 7 5800X3D debuted with an MSRP of $449 in 2024. With the anniversary edition SKU priced at roughly 69% of the regular model’s original price, gamers should enjoy the same exceptional gaming performance for 31% less. The anniversary edition's price is somewhat close (16%) to the vanilla's historical lowest price of $268.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D AM4 10th Anniversary Edition first emerged on a Chinese PowerPoint slide, and the latest sighting places the chip at an Indian retailer. There has been no official announcement from AMD regarding the global availability or distribution plans for the anniversary edition.

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