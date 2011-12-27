Four High-End Quad-Channel DDR3 Memory Kits For X79, Reviewed

Complementing Core i7-3000 With Quad-Channel DDR3
Anyone willing to drop one thousand dollars on a CPU probably wants to match it up to the best possible memory kit, especially armed with the knowledge that Intel’s new quad-channel memory controller is located within that CPU. How are we to know which kit is the best, though?
We left it up to manufacturers to decide which quad-channel kit they thought would be best, making it clear that our judgement would be balanced between overclocking, minimum latencies, and capacity.
With such general terms for qualification, we ended up with one 8 GB kit (made up of four 2 GB modules) and three 16 GB sets (naturally composed of 4 GB modules), rated at DDR3-2400 or DDR3-2133, and with extremely similar timings
|8 And 16 GB Premium Quad-Channel DDR3 Rated Settings
|Frequency
|Timings
|Voltage
|XMP VCCA
|Corsair Dominator GT CMGTX8 (4 x 2 GB)
|2400
|10-12-10-27
|1.65 V
|1.40 V
|G.Skill Ripjaws Z F3-19200CL9Q-16GBZHD
|2400
|9-11-10-28
|1.65 V
|1.20 V
|Geil Evo Corsa GOC316GB2133C9AQC
|2133
|9-11-9-28
|1.65 V
|Auto
|Mushkin Redline 993997
|2133
|9-11-10-28
|1.65 V
|Auto
We're going to go ahead and start testing on our end. In the meantime, check out each kits details on the next few pages. We promise that by the time you're finished reading, the results will be ready for you!
Performance gains via memory even when given a favorable playing field (reduced graphics) are pretty small. The reference CAS 9 1600 appeared to hold its own at a fraction of the cost. As was eluded to I think kits like this are really only aimed towards the small crowd of super-enthusiasts that want to squeeze every last drop out of a system regardless of price.
Nice article and one that I think illustrates both the benefits (ease of overclocking) and disadvantages (less fine tuning) of the multiplier friendly yet limited bclk of both 1155 and 2011.
Also it would have been nice to add some Ram Disk benchmarks to the review aswell.
bauboniIt would be nice to compare these 2.4Ghz Quad Channel memories with the usual 1.6Ghz DualChannel kits, specialy at gamming scenarios.That's why there's a DDR3-1600 reference data set on each chart. Of course it's quad-channel because that's what the CPU is designed to run, and we wouldn't want to artificially handicap it...would we?
SB-E hasn't changed much here, at most ~1% boost.
Well, I really wanted to see the practical difference between dual to quad channel at gamming =P
Of course we'd like to gauge the marketability of this concept before putting money behind it, so perhaps you can start a thread in the Forums to gauge its popularity? On a platform limited to $500-1000 CPU's, would any readers really spend that much a second time for memory?
Just wondering, but does this mean there is a bottleneck in the CPU? Is OCing the ram worth it when paired with a 5ghz processor? It is just hard to suggest any of these products when there is so little difference between them and the stock version. Good article though
All the same I would love to be proved wrong and see some real world tests on the subject!