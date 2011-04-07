AMD Radeon HD 6450 Review: Caicos Cometh

AMD's Radeon HD 6450 Reference Card
The half-height reference Radeon HD 6450 PCB isn’t very intimidating at about 6 ½ inches long and roughly 2 ½ inches tall.
While the board is unique, it looks very similar to the half-height Radeon HD 5770 reference card and matching cooler. Since the GPU is far less complex, we don’t think the plucky little fan will have to work very hard to keep the Radeon HD 6450’s temperature sufficiently low.
The reference card has DVI-D, DisplayPort, and VGA outputs. The DVI output can work with a DVI-to-HDMI converter for 3D display over HDMI 1.4a.
