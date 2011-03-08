Trending

AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise

Several months late and supposedly only a couple of weeks ahead of Nvidia's own dual-GPU flagship launch, AMD's Radeon HD 6990 has no trouble establishing performance superiority. But does speed at any cost sacrifice too much of the user experience?

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 (DX11)

Both of AMD’s dual-GPU cards excel in Just Cause 2. But at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, we’re too constrained by the rest of the platform to allow much differentiation between the previous flagship and incoming champion. Only at 2560x1600 does the field open up a little.

  • hayest 08 March 2011 11:34
    Killer Card!

    Out of spec for default seems kind of weird though.
  • CrazeEAdrian 08 March 2011 11:37
    Great job AMD. You need to expect noise and heat when dealing with a card that beasts out that kind of performance, it's part of the territory.
  • jprahman 08 March 2011 11:40
    This thing is a monster, 375W TDP, 4GB of VRAM! Some people don't even have 4GB of regular RAM in their systems, let alone on their video card.
  • one-shot 08 March 2011 11:43
    Did I miss the load power draw? I just noticed the idle and noise ratings. It would be informative to see the power draw of Crossfire 6990s and overclocked i7. I see the graph, but a chart with CPU only and GPU only followed by a combination of both would be nice to see.
  • anacandor 08 March 2011 11:44
    For the people that actually buy this card, i'm sure they'll be able to afford an aftermarket cooler for this thing once they come out...
  • wino85 08 March 2011 11:46
    OMG!!! It's finally here.
  • cangelini 08 March 2011 11:48
    one-shotDid I miss the load power draw? I just noticed the idle and noise ratings. It would be informative to see the power draw of Crossfire 6990s and overclocked i7. I see the graph, but a chart with CPU only and GPU only followed by a combination of both would be nice to see.
    We don't have two cards here to test, unfortunately. The logged load results for a single card are on the same page, though!
  • bombat1994 08 March 2011 11:52
    things we need to see are this thing water cooled.

    and tested at 7680 x 1600

    that will see just how well it does.

    That thing is an absolute monster of a card.

    They really should have made it 32nm. then the power draw would have fallen below 300w and the thing would be cooler.

    STILL NICE WORK AMD
  • Bigmac80 08 March 2011 11:53
    Pretty fast i wonder if this will be cheaper then 2 GTX 570's or 2 6950's?
    But omg this thing is freakin loud. What's the point of having a quite system now with Noctua fans :(
  • tacoslave 08 March 2011 11:54
    Its hot, sucks alot of power, and costs a ton. But i still want one.








    Badly
