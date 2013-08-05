AMD Radeon HD 7730 Review: A Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU?

Test Setup And Benchmarks
We're testing the Radeon HD 7730 DDR3 against a similarly-priced field, including the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5. The GDDR5-equipped 7730 goes up against the Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5 and GeForce GT 640. Also included is the Radeon HD 7750, which will tell us how much more performance you can expect for $90.
As for the tests themselves, we'll start with some compute-oriented benchmarks and move on to six contemporary game titles including Metro: Last Light, BioShock Infinite, and Company Of Heroes 2.
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-3220 (Ivy Bridge), 3.3 GHz, Hyper-Threading enabled
|Motherboard
|Asus P8Z77-V LX LGA 1155, Chipset: Intel Z77M
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|AMD Gamer Series Memory, 2 x 4 GB, 1866 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-34-2TOverclocked: 2133 MT/s, CL 10-11-11-28
|Graphics
|Sapphire Radeon HD 7730 DDR3800 MHz GPU, 2 GB DDR3 at 900 MHz (1800 MT/s)Sapphire Radeon HD 7730 GDDR5800 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1125 MHz (4500 MT/s)Reference Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5800 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1000 MHz (4000 MT/s)Gigabyte Radeon HD 6670 DDR3800 MHz GPU, 1 GB DDR3 at 900 MHz (1600 MT/s)Reference AMD Radeon HD 7750800 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1125 MHz (4500 MT/s)Zotac GeForce GT 630 GDDR5810 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 800 MHz (3200 MT/s)Reference Nvidia GT 640900 MHz GPU, 1 GB DDR3 at 891 MHz (1782 MT/s)
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 13.6 Beta2, Nvidia 326.19 Beta
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Metro: Last Light
|Version 1.0.0.0, DirectX 10, Built-in Benchmark
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Version 1.6.89.06, Version 1.5.26.05, 25-Sec. Fraps
|Tomb Raider
|Version 1.04, Custom THG Benchmark, 60-Sec. Fraps
|F1 2012
|Version 1.2, Direct X 11, Built-in Benchmark, 60-Sec. Fraps
|BioShock Infinite
|Version 1.0.1441711, Built-in Benchmark, Fraps
|Company Of Heroes 2
|Version 3.0.0.9804, Built-in Benchmark, Fraps
|GPGPU Benchmarks
|LuxMark v2.0
|Version: 1.0.1, Entry, Performance, Extreme Suite
|GUIMiner
|Version: 1.0.4, System, Productivity, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks
Your comment, while being perfectly accurate, actually made me notice something interesting. Take a look at the charts, and you'll see that the GCN 7730s are less affected by the switch from DDR3 to GDDR5 than the VLIW 6670s! That means GCN is leaving less performance on the table if it's paired with slower memory, which is ideal for the situation an APU is usually in (PS4 aside).
The "secret sauce" that could really catapult this one would be if some of its disabled pieces might be able to be switched on.
Hopefully AMD has done more power optimisations and that won't be the case.
Also, how is this Cape Verde GPU a "Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU"? It is a trimmed down 7750 and since a 7750 can provide no real insight into the performance of upcoming Kaveri APUs then how does this entry level card provide any better insight?
(73C + 24C ambient = 93C)
Anyway, the GDDR5 HD 7750 looks like a viable game-enabler for PC gamers on a budget. Also, it's a nice refresh for that price point's options. I do hope it sells for around $60 or less. :-D
I have found a Trinity based APU more than enough for a HTPC. I would not have banked on Kaveri matching the XB1 and PS4's custom build silicon as in the name the APU designed for MS and Sony was of custom design and the hardware was always going to scale beyond that for desktop parts. If you offered me HD7730-7750 performance on a Kaveri I would be very pleased with that. What hasn't been brought to light is that the Spectre IGPU on Kaveri features around 512 Stream Processors and increased ROP's and compute units so it may very well be a potent iGPU.
Dual Graphics has improved with Catalyst 13.8 to the point it is now playable, if a Richland can DG with the HD7730's that would be tremendous fo gaming under $200 for chip and card.