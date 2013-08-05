AMD Radeon HD 7730 Review: A Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU?

Test Setup And Benchmarks

We're testing the Radeon HD 7730 DDR3 against a similarly-priced field, including the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5. The GDDR5-equipped 7730 goes up against the Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5 and GeForce GT 640. Also included is the Radeon HD 7750, which will tell us how much more performance you can expect for $90.

As for the tests themselves, we'll start with some compute-oriented benchmarks and move on to six contemporary game titles including Metro: Last Light, BioShock Infinite, and Company Of Heroes 2.

Test System CPU Intel Core i3-3220 (Ivy Bridge), 3.3 GHz, Hyper-Threading enabled Motherboard Asus P8Z77-V LX LGA 1155, Chipset: Intel Z77M Networking On-Board Gigabit LAN controller Memory AMD Gamer Series Memory, 2 x 4 GB, 1866 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-34-2TOverclocked: 2133 MT/s, CL 10-11-11-28 Graphics Sapphire Radeon HD 7730 DDR3800 MHz GPU, 2 GB DDR3 at 900 MHz (1800 MT/s)Sapphire Radeon HD 7730 GDDR5800 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1125 MHz (4500 MT/s)Reference Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5800 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1000 MHz (4000 MT/s)Gigabyte Radeon HD 6670 DDR3800 MHz GPU, 1 GB DDR3 at 900 MHz (1600 MT/s)Reference AMD Radeon HD 7750800 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1125 MHz (4500 MT/s)Zotac GeForce GT 630 GDDR5810 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 800 MHz (3200 MT/s)Reference Nvidia GT 640900 MHz GPU, 1 GB DDR3 at 891 MHz (1782 MT/s) Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s Power ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W ATX12V, EPS12V Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers AMD Catalyst 13.6 Beta2, Nvidia 326.19 Beta