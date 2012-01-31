Trending

AMD Radeon HD 7950 Review: Up Against GeForce GTX 580

Benchmark Results: vReveal

Arguably a less scientific metric, we’re using vReveal to demonstrate the impact of GPU acceleration on a workload that would have been processor-bound in the past.

We’re playing back a 1080i video clip and applying the One-Click Fix feature. You can see that, with GPU acceleration applied, all of the tested cards achieve a full 30 FPS (that is to say vReveal does its work in real-time). An overclocked processor tackling the workload on its own cannot maintain the same frame rate.

But just because the GPUs all deliver 30 FPS doesn’t mean they are equally effective at offloading our metric, though. The AMD cards relieve the overclocked processor just a little bit more than Nvidia’s.

150 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bak0n 31 January 2012 11:38
    More good GPU news. Keep em coming!
  • 31 January 2012 11:50
    Im not Paying $450 for barely better then GTX 580 performance a year after its released. They will have to knock that down to like $300, $250 for a 2gb version when Nvidia releases their next gen cards. Wait those money grubers out imo.
  • thesnappyfingers 31 January 2012 12:02
    stm I was thinking the same thing. But then agian it is still cheaper, more efficient compared to the gtx 580. Still, I am waiting it out till kepler.
  • rmpumper 31 January 2012 12:18
    7950/7970 should be priced ~$50+ of 6950/6970 prices. So as it is now, if nvidia's gtx680 will be better than 7970 they will price it at >$600? That's a load of crock.
  • Derbixrace 31 January 2012 12:19
    great value compared to the 7970 because you can OC it to be faster than it on stock voltage and even further with voltage tweaking ;)
  • esrever 31 January 2012 12:23
    I'd love to have one once kepler comes and these drop in price. Im gonna start saving.
  • 31 January 2012 12:24
    It beats the GTX580 one on one in most benchies and that's not taking into account the overclocking headroom these things have, they're also power friendlier and with XFX, cooler, quieter and expected to be cheaper so what's the problem? Me thinks me smell's NV fanboys!!
  • hardcore_gamer 31 January 2012 12:29
    According to W1zzard's review, this card tops the Performance / Watt chart.
  • primonatron 31 January 2012 12:29
    Are the Skyrim benchmarks on the v1.4 beta patch?

  • dragonsqrrl 31 January 2012 12:29
    rmpumper7950/7970 should be priced ~$50+ of 6950/6970 prices. So as it is now, if nvidia's gtx680 will be better than 7970 they will price it at >$600? That's a load of crock.Every rumor and leak I've seen so far on gk104 pricing seems to indicate otherwise...

    http://www.guru3d.com/news/nvidia-gk104-kepler-gpu-priced-at-299-230-/
    According to Nvidia's AIB partners the initial price set for the first gk104 based graphics card is $300. Of course this can go up or down based on the competition. Unfortunately, I have the feeling it'll be going up.
