AMD Radeon HD 7950 Review: Up Against GeForce GTX 580

Benchmark Results: vReveal

Arguably a less scientific metric, we’re using vReveal to demonstrate the impact of GPU acceleration on a workload that would have been processor-bound in the past.

We’re playing back a 1080i video clip and applying the One-Click Fix feature. You can see that, with GPU acceleration applied, all of the tested cards achieve a full 30 FPS (that is to say vReveal does its work in real-time). An overclocked processor tackling the workload on its own cannot maintain the same frame rate.

But just because the GPUs all deliver 30 FPS doesn’t mean they are equally effective at offloading our metric, though. The AMD cards relieve the overclocked processor just a little bit more than Nvidia’s.