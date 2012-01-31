AMD Radeon HD 7950 Review: Up Against GeForce GTX 580

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware Processors Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E) 3.3 GHz at 4.2 GHz (42 * 100 MHz), LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Motherboard Gigabyte X79-UD5 (LGA 2011) X79 Express Chipset, BIOS F8 Memory G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ 9-9-9-24 and 1.5 V Hard Drive Intel SSDSC2MH250A2 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s Graphics AMD Radeon HD 7950 3 GB AMD Radeon HD 7970 3 GB AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB AMD Radeon HD 6970 2 GB AMD Radeon HD 6950 2 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 570 1.25 GB Power Supply Cooler Master UCP-1000 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver AMD 8.921.2 RC11 (For Radeon HD 7970 and 7950) AMD 11.12 CAP3 (For CrossFire Configurations) AMD Catalyst 11.12 Nvidia GeForce Release 285.62

We've transitioned our test platform for graphics to a Sandy Bridge-E-based Core i7-3960X overclocked to 4.2 GHz. You'll notice that, in some cases, that's still not enough processing power to let some of our more demanding two- and four-GPU configurations really stretch their legs. I also made the call to swap from an Asus motherboard to a Gigabyte platform after discovering, last year during a Z68 Express motherboard round-up, that certain settings in Asus' BIOS would alter Turbo Boost behavior in an undesirable way.