AMD Radeon HD 7950 Review: Up Against GeForce GTX 580

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E) 3.3 GHz at 4.2 GHz (42 * 100 MHz), LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte X79-UD5 (LGA 2011) X79 Express Chipset, BIOS F8
|Memory
|G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ 9-9-9-24 and 1.5 V
|Hard Drive
|Intel SSDSC2MH250A2 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 7950 3 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 7970 3 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 6970 2 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 6950 2 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 570 1.25 GB
|Power Supply
|Cooler Master UCP-1000 W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|AMD 8.921.2 RC11 (For Radeon HD 7970 and 7950)
|AMD 11.12 CAP3 (For CrossFire Configurations)
|AMD Catalyst 11.12
|Nvidia GeForce Release 285.62
We've transitioned our test platform for graphics to a Sandy Bridge-E-based Core i7-3960X overclocked to 4.2 GHz. You'll notice that, in some cases, that's still not enough processing power to let some of our more demanding two- and four-GPU configurations really stretch their legs. I also made the call to swap from an Asus motherboard to a Gigabyte platform after discovering, last year during a Z68 Express motherboard round-up, that certain settings in Asus' BIOS would alter Turbo Boost behavior in an undesirable way.
|Games
|Battlefield 3
|Ultra Quality Settings, No AA / 16x AF, 4x MSAA / 16x AF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, DirectX 11, Going Hunting, 90-second playback, Fraps
|Crysis 2
|DirectX 9 / DirectX 11, Ultra System Spec, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, No AA / No AF, Central Park, High-Resolution Textures: On
|Metro 2033
|Very High Quality Settings, AAA / 4x AF, 4x MSAA / 16x AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Built-in Benchmark, Depth of Field filter Disabled, Steam version
|DiRT 3
|Ultra High Settings, No AA / No AF, 8x AA / No AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Steam version, Built-In Benchmark Sequence, DX 11
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|High Quality (8x AA / 8x AF) / Ultra Quality (8x AA, 16x AF) Settings, FXAA enabled, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, 25-second playback, Fraps
|3DMark 11
|Version 1.03, Extreme Preset
|HAWX 2
|Highest Quality Settings, 8x AA, 1920x1200, Retail Version, Built-in Benchmark, Tessellation on/off
|World of Warcraft: Cataclysm
|Ultra Quality Settings, No AA / 16x AF, 8x AA / 16x AF, From Crushblow to The Krazzworks, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Fraps, DirectX 11 Rendering
|SiSoftware Sandra 2012
|Sandra Tech Support (Engineer) 2012.SP1c, GP Processing and GP Bandwidth Modules
|CyberLink MediaEspresso 6.5
|449 MB 1080i Video Sample to Apple iPad 2 Profile (1024x768)
|LuxMark
|64-bit Binary, Version 1.0
|MotionDSP vReveal 3
|1080i Video Sample Playback, Apply One-Click Fix
http://www.guru3d.com/news/nvidia-gk104-kepler-gpu-priced-at-299-230-/
According to Nvidia's AIB partners the initial price set for the first gk104 based graphics card is $300. Of course this can go up or down based on the competition. Unfortunately, I have the feeling it'll be going up.