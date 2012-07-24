Western Digital Red: NAS-Specific SATA 6Gb/s Drives, Reviewed

Technical Specifications And Test Configuration
Technical Specifications
|Manufacturer
|Western Digital
|Family
|Red
|Model Number
|WD10EFRX
|WD20EFRX
|WD30EFRX
|Form Factor
|3.5"
|Capacity
|1 TB
|2 TB
|3 TB
|Number Of Platters
|1
|2
|3
|RPM
|5400 RPM (Western Digital IntelliPower)
|Cache
|64 MB
|Interface
|SATA 6Gb/s
|POH (Power-On Hours)
|8760 Hours/Year
|MTBF
|1 000 000 Hours
|Warranty
|Three Years
Test Configuration
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-2500K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo Boost
|Motherboard (LGA 1155)
|Gigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3, Revision: 2.0, Chipset: Intel Z68 Express, BIOS: F3
|RAM
|2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333, Corsair TR3X6G1600C8D
|System SSD
|Intel X25-M G1, 80 GB, Firmware 0701, SATA 3Gb/s
|Controller
|Intel PCH Z68 SATA 6Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|h2benchw 3.16 PCMark 7 1.0.4
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2006.07.27 Fileserver-Benchmark Web Server-Benchmark Database-Benchmark Workstation-Benchmark Streaming Reads Streaming Writes 4K Random Reads 4K Random Writes
|System Software And Drivers
|Driver
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1
|Intel Inf
|9.2.0.1030
|Intel Rapid Storage
|10.5.0.1026
Where did you read that? I just finished reading Tom's review and found out that these are excellent in terms of power, temperature and price for SOHO NAS use. Not sure about the reliability just yet though since they are pretty new on the market.
Such a shame though I would of wanted some for my new FreeNAS server. Till then I'll be using some 2.5 drives pulled from some laptops.
I personally only read good things about the Red drives - the low heat, low noise, low vibration, and low power consumption, low idle power consumption, and of course reliability are more important to me than maximum performance in its intended environment (even if some faster spinning drives have slightly more performance per watt).
Now I can't wait to put these drives in a Synology DS413 when they are released.
Eh, can you provide a source for that spectacular claim, or are you just trolling?
I second that. Nothing on Google regarding WD Red issues or fire hazards. I have ordered 2 of these and I am going to enjoy them, never mind few trolls around - I have hater blocking glasses :)
my Black 1TB 7200rpm 32MB cache
Used for about 4 years long ~
nvr gt any problem ~
Except that most RAID manufacturers specifically warn against using Caviar Green drives in RAID arrays due to IntelliPower technology causing problems with RAID due to their firmware not being optimized for RAID.