Sandy Bridge-E: Core i7-3960X Is Fast, But Is It Any More Efficient?

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|LGA 2011 Platform
|LGA 2011 Platform
|Intel DX79SI, Chipset: Intel X79 Express
|LGA2011 Processors
|Intel Core i7-3960X Extreme Edition (32 nm, Sandy Bridge-E), 6C/12T, 3.3 GHz, 6 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 15 MB Shared L3 Cache, 130 W TDP, 3.9 GHz max. Turbo Boost
|Socket AM3+ Platform
|Socket AM3+ Platform
|Asus Crosshair Formula V (Rev. 1.0), Chipset: AMD 990FX, BIOS: 9905 (2011-10-03)
|AM3 Processors
|AMD Phenom II X4 980 (45 nm, Deneb, C3), 4C/4T, 3.7 GHz, 4 x 512 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB Shared L3 Cache, 126 W TDPAMD Phenom II X6 1100T (45 nm, Thuban, E0), 6C/6T, 3.3 GHz, 6 x 512 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB Shared L3 Cache, 126 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo Core
|AM3+ Processors
|AMD FX-8150 (32 nm, Zambezi), 8C/8T, 3.6 GHz, 8 MB L2 Cache, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, 125 W TDP, 3.9 GHz Turbo Core, 4.2 GHz max. Turbo Core
|LGA 1156 Platform
|LGA 1156 Platform
|Gigabyte P55A-UD7, Chipset: Intel P55 Express, BIOS: F8b
|LGA 1156 Processors
|Intel Core i7-870 (45 nm, Lynnfield, B1), 4C/8T, 2.93 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, 95 W TDP, 3.6 GHz max. Turbo BoostIntel Core i5-750 (45 nm, Lynnfield, B1), 4C/4T, 2.66 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, 95 W TDP, 3.2 GHz max. Turbo Boost
|Socket LGA 1155 Platform
|LGA 1155 Platform
|Intel DP67BG, Chipset: Intel P67 Express, BIOS: 2040
|LGA 1156 Processors
|Intel Core i7-2600K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/8T, 3.4 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.8 GHz max. Turbo BoostIntel Core i5-2500K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB Shared L3 Cache w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo Boost
|LGA 1366 Platform
|LGA 1366 Platform
|MSI BigBang-Xpower, Chipset: Intel X58 Express, BIOS: 1.2
|LGA 1366 Processors
|Intel Core i7-975 Extreme Edition (45 nm, Bloomfield, D0), 4C/8T, 3.33 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, 130 W TDP, 3.6 GHz max. Turbo BoostIntel Core i7-980X Extreme Edition (32 nm, Gulftown, B1), 6C/12T, 3.33 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, 130 W TDP, 3.6 GHz max. Turbo Boost
|Common Platform Components
|Dual DDR3 Memory
|2 x 4 GB DDR3-1333, Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX
|Discrete Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 6850, GPU: Cypress (775 MHz), Graphics RAM: 1024 MB GDDR5 (2000 MHz), Stream Processors: 960
|System Drive
|Samsung PM810, 256 GB, SATA 3 Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760, SS-760KM Aktive PFC F3
|System Software & Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate x64 SP1
|Drivers and Settings
|ATI Radeon Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 11.8 Suite for Windows 7
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.2.3.1022
|Intel Rapid Storage
|Ver: 10.6.0.1002
Benchmarks and Settings
|Audio Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|iTunes
|Version: 10.4.1.10 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min. Convert to AAC audio format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3 Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min convert wav to mp3 audio format Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|Video Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.95 Video: Big Buck Bunny (720x480, 23.972 frames) 5 Minutes Audio: Dolby Digital, 48000 Hz, Six-Channel, English to Video: AVC1 Audio1: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|MainConcept Reference v2.2
|Version: 2.2.0.5440 MPEG2 to H.264 MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2) Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 kHz, 2-Channel, 16 Bit, 224 Kb/s) Codec: H.264 Pro Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS) Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Application Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|7-Zip
|Version 9.22 beta LZMA2 Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinRAR
|Version 4.01 RAR Syntax "winrar a -r -m3" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinZip 15.5 Pro
|Version 14.0 Pro (8652) WinZip Commandline Version 3 ZIPX Syntax "-a -ez -p -r" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|Autodesk 3d Studio Max 2012
|Version: 10 x64 Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9) Frame: 248 Resolution: 1440 x 1080
|Adobe After Effects CS5.5
|Create Video which includes 3 Streams Frames: 210 Render Multiple Frames Simultaneously: on
|Adobe Photoshop CS 5.1 (64-Bit)
|Version: 11 Filtering a 16 MB TIF (15000x7266) Filters: Radial Blur (Amount: 10; Method: zoom; Quality: good) Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark sysmbol) Median (Radius: 1px) Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar)
|Adobe Acrobat X Professional
|Version: 10.0.0 == Printing Preferenced Menu == Default Settings: Standard == Adobe PDF Security - Edit Menu == Encrypt all documents (128 bit RC4) Open Password: 123 Permissions Password: 321
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2010
|Version: 2007 SP2 PPT to PDF Powerpoint Document (115 Pages) Adobe PDF-Printer
|Blender
|Version: 2.59 beta Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1 Resolution: 1920x1080 Anti-Aliasing: 8x Render: THG.blend frame 1
|Matlab
|R2011a Internal Benchmark: 10 runs
We also ran the efficiency test's applications in the following order:
Single-Threaded:
Adobe Acrobat
WinZip
iTunes
Lame
Multi-Threaded:
3ds Max
Blender
HandBrake
MainConcept
After Effects
Photoshop
Premiere
Matlab
7-Zip
I guess it just depends on what you're doing. If you have a high end workstation and are using programs that are going to utilise all 12 threads, quad channel memory and 40 lanes of PCIe, and you need that processing power then it's probably not a bad investment. Whereas for most users the 2500K or the 2600K will do fine.
It's i7-3960x, not i7-9360x
"Total power used drops again relative to Cor ei7-3960X's predecessor, the Core i7-980X (Gulftown)."
ROFL!!! Very well said!
Nice!
3960x might very well be the $1k cpu that's worth the (over)price unlike the older 980x.
sb-e shows that both single threaded and multi threaded performance as well as efficient power use can be ahcieved by a 32nm, 6 core, 130 tdp cpu (but you gotta pay a lot for that).
when you bring price into the equation, quad core sb i5 and i7(95w tdp) are the best way to go (i wonder how an i7 2700k fare if it was tested alongside these cpus).