Performance Rating
The overall performance is pretty high. With a little better ripple performance, the Seasonic offering would be much closer to the RM750x.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
The fan speed profile is aggressive, unfortunately, and this leads to noisy operation, especially under high loads and increased operating temperatures.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The overall efficiency is satisfactory, but there is room for improvement in this section.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
I don't have a problem with their existing modular setup. I have 3 Seasonic modular PSUs (and one semi-modular) and have swapped two of them between machines, on a couple occasions. It was very nice to be able to swap PSUs without having to unplug, reroute, and reconnect the cables from everything - just disconnect them at the PSU end. I also like being able to borrow cables that came with one PSU to use with another.
With that said, I would use this style of setup under two conditions:
Actual PSU performance should equal or exceed their conventional models.
Cable compatibility should be retained with their existing modular PSUs.
Otherwise, I'll just stick with what's been working just fine for me, as long as they continue to be available.