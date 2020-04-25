Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall performance is pretty high. With a little better ripple performance, the Seasonic offering would be much closer to the RM750x.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is aggressive, unfortunately, and this leads to noisy operation, especially under high loads and increased operating temperatures.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall efficiency is satisfactory, but there is room for improvement in this section.

