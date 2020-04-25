Trending

Seasonic Connect 750W Power Supply Review: The Solution To Cable Management Problems

Seasonic Connect is the first PSU with a backplane.

Seasonic CONNECT Comprise PRIME
Performance Rating

The overall performance is pretty high. With a little better ripple performance, the Seasonic offering would be much closer to the RM750x.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile is aggressive, unfortunately, and this leads to noisy operation, especially under high loads and increased operating temperatures. 

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The overall efficiency is satisfactory, but there is room for improvement in this section.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Phaaze88 25 April 2020 21:47
    I was curious about this one. Not bad, but there's room for improvement.
  • Math Geek 25 April 2020 22:44
    i missed this one some how before it was released. but i like the idea and do hope we get more and more of these. is a solution to something i never even thought of as a problem, but now can't imagine doing without!!
  • Myrmidonas 28 April 2020 12:35
    An idea better than RGB in my opinion. Implementation can be improved though.
  • bit_user 30 April 2020 06:56
    Thanks for the thorough and comprehensive review, Aris!

    I don't have a problem with their existing modular setup. I have 3 Seasonic modular PSUs (and one semi-modular) and have swapped two of them between machines, on a couple occasions. It was very nice to be able to swap PSUs without having to unplug, reroute, and reconnect the cables from everything - just disconnect them at the PSU end. I also like being able to borrow cables that came with one PSU to use with another.

    With that said, I would use this style of setup under two conditions:
    Actual PSU performance should equal or exceed their conventional models.
    Cable compatibility should be retained with their existing modular PSUs.
    Otherwise, I'll just stick with what's been working just fine for me, as long as they continue to be available.
