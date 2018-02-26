Seasonic Prime Titanium Fanless 600W PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Platform Model Prime Fanless Primary Side Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D06060A (600V, 6A @ 154°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 450uF, 2000h @ 105°C, CE) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, CE) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω) Drivers For Main Switchers 2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC Controller ON Semiconductor NPC1654 Switching Controller Champion CM6901 Topology Primary side: Full-Bridge & LLC Resonant Converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x Infineon BSC014N04LS (40V, 100A @ 25°C, 1.4mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS PWM Controller: APW7159 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W), Nippon Chemi-Con (4000-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), Nippon Chemi-Con (4000-10,000h @ 105°C, KYB ), Rubycon YXG), Nichicon (4000-10,000h @ 105°C, HE) Polymers: FPCAP, Nippon Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG ) & AS393M 5VSB Circuit Buck Converter AME5268 (3A) Rectifiers STMicroelectronics STU6N65K3 (650V, 3A @ 100°C, 1.3Ω), 6A4 SBR (400V, 6A @ 75°C), Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5 m Ω)

This is the best analog platform available. Seasonic's engineers managed to work wonders without leaning on digital controllers. Nonetheless, it is high time for Seasonic to start working on digital desktop PSUs. A lot of brands want these in their portfolios, and once they're mature, they'll offer much higher efficiency and performance than analog designs.

The SSR-600TL uses a full bridge topology on its primary side that's supported by an LLC resonant converter. It doesn't employ a bridgeless PFC design, though, which is usually found in high-efficiency platforms. On the secondary side, a couple of DC-DC converters handle the minor rails. All of the filtering capacitors that Seasonic uses are of good quality, with a majority of them being polymer.

Interestingly, this PSU is identical to the 650W Prime Titanium that we reviewed a while ago. The major differences between them, aside from a missing fan, are the bulk caps' lower combined capacity, the different APFC and primary switching FETs, and the +12V FETs. In the SSR-600TL, they have a lower RDS on value. We found some differences in the 5VSB rail's regulation circuit components as well.

The following video shows the SSR-600TL’s internals.



