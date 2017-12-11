SilverStone Strider Titanium ST1500-TI PSU Review

The SilverStone ST1500-TI is a highly capable PSU which can become even better with some minor fixes. It has good ripple suppression, it is highly efficient and the compact dimensions along with the fully modular cable design and the quality fan are strong assets. Its major cons are the inaccurate power ok signal and the aggressive fan profile along with the lack of a power switch.

Features & Specifications

SilverStone recently released three high-capacity and ultra-efficient PSUs to address enthusiasts who need lots of power. The newest members of its Strider Titanium family can be used in mining rigs as well, since they're equipped with double-ball bearing fans that stand up to warm operating environments better than FDB-based fans. This is why our Best Power Supply Units for Cryptocurrency Mining column only allows for DBB fans in the pro mining category. Fluid or hydraulic bearing fans might have a long lifetime under normal temperatures (usually around 30-35°C), but above 40°C their longevity falls off dramatically.

SilverStone's new Strider Titanium PSUs come in three versions, with 1100W, 1300W, and 1500W maximum power. We're starting with a look at the flagship model, which may be the most interesting to miners. For everyone else, either of the two lower-capacity models should be ample since modern GPUs aren't particularly power-hungry at stock clocks and it's far less common these days to see several of them installed at a time.

A bundled heavy-duty AC power cord and a C20 socket are both necessary for a 1.5kW PSU featuring universal voltage input (100-240V). What strikes us as odd, though, is the lack of a power switch. We consider this a major flaw, especially in a high-end power supply. A power switch comes in handy, and it is the only way to completely shut down a PSU (including its 5VSB circuit). Plugging the AC power cord in and removing it isn't an ideal way of doing this. SilverStone should demand that Enhance Electronics (the manufacturer of these PSUs) include a power switch in its design. We get it: they wanted to make this platform as compact as possible. But a power switch is an essential component in any electronics device, including PSUs.

Specifications

The ST1500-TI is 80 PLUS Titanium-certified. On the Cybenetics scale, it scores an impressive ETA-A+ rating and a less inspiring LAMBDA-Standard badge. You shouldn't expect a 1.5kW PSU to be whisper-quiet, of course, and double ball bearing fans are known less for their silent operation and more for reliability under extremely tough conditions. With a more relaxed fan profile, the ST1500-TI's longevity might be compromised in some cases, especially if the PSU is used in a mining rig. So, SilverStone thought that it would be wiser to use an aggressive fan profile. In our opinion, it would be better if the company provided two modes: a normal one with semi-passive operation and lower fan speeds under load, and a turbo mode where the fan spins faster to keep the PSU's internals cooler. This would help SilverStone address normal users and its miner customers.

Measuring only 18cm deep, this is one of the smallest 1.5kW PSUS available. A full suite of protection features is a major asset as well. The provided five-year warranty is realistic, while SilverStone's $400 price tag is way up there.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 22 125 3 0.3 Watts 120 1500 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1500

The ST1500-TI's full power can be delivered by the +12V rail on its own. The minor rails can output up to 120W combined, while the 5VSB rail is limited to 3A. In a 1.5kW PSU, we'd like to see at least 4A on this rail.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (550mm) 1 1 16-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (750mm) 1 1 16AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (550mm) 1 1 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (550mm) 8 8 16AWG No SATA (600mm+140mm+140mm140mm) 4 16 18AWG No Four-pin Molex (600mm+150mm+150mm) 2 6 18AWG No FDD Adapter (+120mm) 1 1 22AWG No

In our opinion, the main ATX cable should be at least 60cm long. Moreover, the second EPS cable should be at least 65cm long since motherboards that need two EPS connectors usually have those sockets close to each other. The 60cm PCIe cables should be a bit longer as well.

Some of you, especially the ones with mining in mind, may be disappointed by "only" eight PCIe connectors. But keep in mind that each connector uses a dedicated cable. This is a great advantage, since it means lower voltage drops, increased efficiency, and less heat on those cables and connectors. You see, in highly demanding situations, the PCIe cables can get very hot, and this may lead to melted wires and connectors. For mining, then, it's better to have a single PCIe connector on each cable, even if it means fewer graphics cards per PSU.

Fortunately, the distance between peripheral connectors is ideal at 14-15cm. SilverStone does include a Berg adapter, for those who still need one.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.



