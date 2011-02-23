SPONSORED - SONY VAIO BUSINESS NOTEBOOKS: Don't Let Their Good Looks Deceive You

Sony VAIO Z Series - Connectivity Plus

You’ve heard of Centrino, but this particular one is special — what you expect from Sony. The 6200 maximizes receptivity through smarter, more strategic use of multiple Wireless-N MIMO antennae. The result: double the reception range and five times the maximum bandwidth of ordinary 802.11n adapters. At its peak bandwidth of 300 megabits per second, downloads and video conferences not only take less time but consume less battery power.

Like any Sony, when you get close to VAIO Z Series, it becomes yours. Your personal network — all the devices you use every day — get more connected, stronger, with integrated Stereo A2DP Bluetooth and an optional SIM card from your choice of Verizon Wireless or Sprint. Now your personal network space is everywhere. And now you can even share it, with a built-in mobile hotspot. It provides 3G bandwidth for yourself and as many as five other Wireless-N PCs in your personal network space, with Sony’s secure ShareMyConnection technology. My WiFi from Intel, also built-in, enables fast, automatic syncing with digital cameras and smartphones, copying of documents and photos to printers, and streaming videos to digital projectors.

You control it all with one-click confidence, using VAIO Z Series’ built-in Connection Manager and Sony’s intuitive SmartWi software.

Sony VAIO Z Series Backlit Keyboard

If it bears the name Sony, it had better be portable. You don’t expect a Sony to come apart in your hands.

If Sony VAIO Z Series weren’t so captivating, you might forget you’re carrying it at all. Sony replaced its heavy, power-consuming hard disk drive with not one, but two solid-

