The SSD DC S3500 Review: Intel's 6 Gb/s Controller And 20 nm NAND

Test Setup, Benchmarks, And Methodology
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|Intel DX79SI, X79 Express
|Memory
|G.Skill Ripjaws Z-Series (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 @ DDR3-1600, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|Intel SSD 320 160 GB SATA 3Gb/s
|Tested Drives
|Intel SSD DC S3500, 480 GB
|Graphics
|AMD FirePro V4800 1 GB
|Power Supply
|OCZ ModXStream Pro 700 W
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: ATI 8.883
|Benchmark Suite
|Iometer v1.1.0
|4 Workers, 4 KB Random: LBA=Full, Span Varying Queue Depths
|ATTO
|v2.4.7, 2 GB, QD=4
|Custom
|C++, 8 MB Sequential, QD=4
|Enterprise Testing: Iometer Workloads
|Read
|Write
|512 Bytes
|1 KB
|2 KB
|4 KB
|8 KB
|16 KB
|32 KB
|64 KB
|128 KB
|512 KB
|Database
|67%
|100%
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|100%
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|File Server
|80%
|100%
|10%
|5%
|5%
|60%
|2%
|4%
|4%
|10%
|n/a
|n/a
|Web Server
|100%
|100%
|22%
|15%
|8%
|23%
|15%
|2%
|6%
|7%
|1%
|1%
The Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), a working group made up of SSD, flash, and controller vendors, has a testing procedure that attempts to control as many of the variables inherent to SSDs as possible. SNIA’s Solid State Storage Performance Test Specification (SSS PTS) is a great resource for enterprise SSD testing. The procedure does not define what tests should be run, but rather the way in which they are run. This workflow is broken down into four parts:
- Purge: Purging puts the drive at a known starting point. For SSDs, this normally means Secure Erase.
- Workload-Independent Preconditioning: A prescribed workload that is unrelated to the test workload.
- Workload-Based Preconditioning: The actual test workload (4 KB random, 128 KB sequential, and so on), which pushes the drive towards a steady state.
- Steady State: The point at which the drive’s performance is no longer changing for the variable being tracked.
These steps are critical when testing SSDs. It’s incredibly easy to not fully condition the drive and still observe out-of-box behavior, which may lead one to think that it’s steady-state. These steps are also important when going between random and sequential writes.
For all performance tests in this review, the SSS PTS was followed to ensure accurate and repeatable results.
All tests employ random data, when available. Intel's SSD DC S3500 does not perform any data compression prior to writing, so there is no difference in performance-based data patterns.
''...we do know that the 800 GB model we're reviewing should run around $579. At ~$1.20/GB, ...''
800GB @ $1.20 = $960.
Thanks, just can't seem to get the right combination of 4, 8 and 0. The 480GB version is $579
With the BAD_CTX_13X (8MB) failure, the fixed firmware fixed 'most' of them. The failure rates are quite low, especially after the FW 'fix', but if that one failure happens on the only drive you bought, it can really suck. As a consumer, I could care less if a million other people got a good SSD, if mine fails, I am upset. As an enterprise buyer, if one fails out a million, my company is throwing a party!
Go back and read the article.
Or, learn the difference between consumer vs commercial. It's a DT (Data Center).
Fair enough, I guess I should have been more clear. I don't understand why Intel is involved with so many mediocre SSDs - whether enterprise or consumer.
While I am not an enterprise user, I think I understand the basics. Enterprise SSDs are geared to handle heavy cues and write loads.
You have a point that it is not fair to compare enterprise with consumer - they are two different animals.